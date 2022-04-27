ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

The Biden Administration Plans To Put Some Deportations On Hold As Immigration Courts Face A Staggering Backlog

By Hamed Aleaziz
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYdmh_0fL3IpCM00

Asylum-seekers from Central America and Cuba follow an ICE guard into the Richard C. White Federal Building in El Paso, Texas, on Nov. 19, 2019.

Cedar Attanasio / AP

The Biden administration plans to put on hold the deportation cases of certain immigrants who may gain legal status outside of the immigration court system, according to a memo issued Tuesday and obtained by BuzzFeed News.

The memo, written by a chief immigration court official, Tracy Short, appears to be part of an effort to reduce the staggering backlog of more than 1 million deportation cases, which has resulted in some immigrants waiting years for a hearing. Reducing it has been a priority of the Biden administration. The issue is particularly urgent as the court system prepares for a potential flood of new cases when a pandemic-era border policy, Title 42, expires in late May and more immigrants are expected to enter the US.

It also falls in line with efforts at ICE to reshape the role of immigration enforcement in the US by focusing on what it considers more serious targets. Biden officials issued a memo to Immigration and Customs Enforcement prosecutors earlier this month authorizing them to consider dismissing certain cases involving immigrants who did not cross the border recently and are not public safety threats.

Short’s memo to immigration judges details how the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) — the US immigration court system — may put on hold certain deportation cases involving immigrants, including those who have applications pending with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services for benefits such as a green card through a family member.

“I have determined that certain cases should be taken off the court’s calendar,” Short wrote in the memo.

In other instances, individuals with an approved visa petition or eligibility for temporary protected status, which protects people from deportation for a certain period of time, also could have their cases removed from the court’s calendar. Children seeking asylum or pursuing a special immigrant juvenile classification, which is reserved for children who were abused or neglected by parents, will be eligible as well.

“EOIR is working diligently to address the pending caseload and moving cases that are ready for adjudication to a quicker resolution,” Lauren Alder Reid, a spokesperson for the court, told BuzzFeed News. “Along those lines, the Chief Immigration Judge’s email outlines priorities of cases ready for completion and allows cases that are not ripe for adjudication to be placed off the calendar until pending issues have been resolved.” Reid said the new effort will allow the court to schedule additional cases that are ready to be completed.

Immigrant advocates said the move was a welcome change.

“With 1.6 million cases in immigration court, it’s time to prioritize cases that are best heard in front of judges, not cases that can be resolved by USCIS. If someone is eligible for legal status with USCIS, why are we wasting time and resources to order them deported?” said Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a policy analyst at the American Immigration Council. “For the immigrant, this takes away the threat of immediate deportation and allows them sufficient time for a benefit to become available.”

Either the Department of Homeland Security, which pursues deportations in immigration court, or the immigrant’s attorney can seek to keep the case on the calendar. If the court plans to remove a case from the calendar, both parties will have 60 days to request to keep the case moving forward in the system.

In certain situations, immigrants who have been waiting for a long period of time for their cases to be resolved may want the court date to remain standing.

Under Trump, officials executed a monumental overhaul of the way immigration judges worked by placing quotas on the number of cases they should complete every year, ending their ability to indefinitely suspend others, restricting when asylum can be granted, and pouring thousands of previously closed cases back onto court dockets. As a result, the case backlog increased and wait times continued to skyrocket.

Many judges, who oversee asylum claims and deportation cases, retired or resigned , citing Trump administration interference in how they were doing their jobs.

More on this

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he'll bus thousands of migrants to Washington D.C. and check all vehicles at the border to stop cartels as he declares war on Biden's 'open border' policies

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he will be be bussing thousands of illegal migrants who cross the border straight to Washington DC and leaving them on the steps of the US Capitol for President Biden to deal with. Announcing the new plan at a press conference Wednesday, the GOP governor...
IMMIGRATION
buzzfeednews.com

Ukrainians Fleeing Russia’s War Are Getting Fast-Tracked Into The US, While Other Immigrants Fleeing Violence Still Face Stiff Barriers

Ukrainians arriving at the southern border after fleeing war back home are being allowed into the US at a speed and ease most other immigrants don’t experience, a disparity that has frustrated attorneys and advocates who’ve been struggling to convince authorities that their clients deserve the same treatment.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedar Attanasio#Eoir
The Independent

Second bus of migrants from Texas arrives in DC as Abbott continues to battle White House

Washington DC was the site of a second arrival of a busload of undocumented migrants who apparently voluntarily accepted rides to the city from Texas on Thursday.The state’s governor, Greg Abbott, is engaged in a duel with the Biden administration over his criticism of their handling of illegal migration. Republicans have resisted every effort by the Biden administration to roll back cuts to legal migrations as well as policies deemed as inhumane, and in particular demanded that the CDC reaffirm the Department of Homeland Security’s ability to turn asylum-seekers away at the border due to Covid concerns, a policy...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
The Independent

Bernie Sanders tells Biden to end federal contracts with ‘anti-union’ companies like Amazon

US Senator Bernie Sanders has written a letter to President Joe Biden urging the White House to issue an executive order blocking companies like Amazon from receiving federal contracts, until the world’s largest online retailer agrees to cease what he calls “illegal anti-union activity” targeting labor organising efforts among workers in New York City and Alabama.In remarks on the floor of the US Senate on 26 April, the senator from Vermont said Amazon has engaged in a “massive attempt to undermine the Amazon union drive in direct violation of labour laws and regulations,” pointing to allegations of union busting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

4K+
Followers
419
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy