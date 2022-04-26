ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA President Mark Emmert Stepping Down From Role, Effective June 2023

By Sanjesh Singh
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NCAA announced on Tuesday that Mark Emmert is stepping down from his role as president. The organization said it was a mutual agreement between the sides. Emmert will continue to serve as president until a replacement is picked and in...

FanSided

With Mark Emmert exit it’s time to dissolve the NCAA

There was a time, now more than a century ago when college sports were played without an NCAA. Widespread rule violations and national concern over player safety in football indicated a centralized body was needed. In December of 1908, after some serious imploring by President Theodore Roosevelt, the Intercollegiate Athletic Association of the United States was formed. The new organization’s members included 62 schools and universities.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has 2-Word Message For Mark Emmert

If you thought Paul Finebaum would be upset to see NCAA president Mark Emmert resign… you’re probably not familiar with his work. On his Wednesday radio show, the college football personality gave Emmert one last kick on his way out the door; going on a diatribe that could best be summed up by two words: “Good riddance.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Ringer

Welcome to College Football’s Free Market

The best book published in the 1990s comes from the finest thinker and writer of the time. His name is Barry Switzer, and in the first year of that decade, he published Bootlegger’s Boy, a triumphant and charming ode to being a dude while hanging out in the Southwestern United States toward the end of the 20th century. Switzer devotes an entire chapter to every charge the NCAA brought against him while he was the head football coach at the University of Oklahoma and then explains whether he thought he was guilty or not. If he was guilty, he says why he committed the infraction in question. He also clarifies one campus incident featuring a Sooners player who fired a pistol out of a dorm room window—it was not an uzi, as had been reported. Separately, Switzer tells the story of a booster’s wife who approached him at a party before an Oklahoma appearance in the Orange Bowl and, knowing his complicated life story, compared him to Jay Gatsby. Switzer moved to another corner of the room to ask his brother who Jay Gatsby was, and, after his brother gave him a quick summary, Switzer heartily agreed with the booster’s wife, though he never did pick up the novel.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sportico

Sporticast: Military Mulls College Sports Takeover, Mark Emmert Steps Down

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a recent Sportico story about an initiative, pitched by a Department of Defense contractor, suggesting that the U.S. military fund tens of thousands of athletic scholarships in exchange for mandatory service when the athletes are done with school. The idea, the brainchild of Houston-based Orchestra Macrosystems, suggests that the government offer to pay all of the scholarships currently funded by schools in sports outside of football and basketball. The goal would be...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Sarah Fuller Has Demand For NCAA Student-Athletes

The college career of former Vanderbilt soccer and football player Sarah Fuller may be over, but it appears she intends to start being an advocate for future athletes. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Fuller called for a great effort put into helping student-athletes with mental health. She spoke out against the “continual pressure to be ‘mentally tough’ year after year” and believes more can be done.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WacoTrib.com

Those Who Make a Difference: Mack Rhoades

This is a monthly feature on someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com. Perhaps there’s no better measure of success and leadership than receiving a lengthy contract extension. The success that Baylor athletics has achieved in recent years across...
