Quinn, Herbert honored with Piccolo Awards | Bears Update

Over the weekend, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady received the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. An honor given to individuals who’ve made a significant contribution to the world of sports. And when Rob Gronkowski learned of his friend’s latest achievement, he was sure to give Brady a shoutout. “Tom deserves...
Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
The top of the NFL draft is more of a mystery than usual this year because no quarterbacks are in consideration for the No. 1 pick. Only five times in the last 20 years has a non-quarterback been the first selection, and that’s almost certain to happen Thursday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars go on the clock a year after selecting Trevor Lawrence with the top pick. Round 1 promises to be ...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer met with Sam Darnold on Monday and told the No. 3 pick of the 2018 NFL draft "there's a pretty good chance" the team will add a quarterback during the upcoming draft weekend. Fitterer, in Tuesday's pre-draft news conference, said there...
The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
The Jacksonville Jaguars held the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Unlike last year when Trevor Lawrence was the obvious pick, there was no consensus No. 1 player in this year’s draft. Former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was the favorite early on, but that faded as the draft drew near.
In his pre-draft press conference Tuesday, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles covered a lot about his strategy for the 2022 NFL Draft. We learned that Poles is fairly committed to trading back and acquiring more draft picks, which will be sure to make fans happy when that comes to fruition.
The National Football League’s 2022 draft is only a few days away. The Miami Dolphins have been major players in the last few drafts, but this year the Dolphins enter having only four picks in the entire draft and none of them were originally theirs. That’s not to say Chris Grier won’t make a move to gather more picks but as it stands now Phins fans could be bored during this year’s draft.
We're just TWO days away from the 2022 NFL Draft. That's wild. Who will your favorite team pick? Who knows? I certainly don't!. But here's how things might shake out Thursday night when Round 1 begins and general managers begin throwing caution to the wind in search of the perfect selection.
Teams have been inquiring about a trade for Chicago Bears pass-rusher Robert Quinn ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, and the Kansas City Chiefs could make sense as a potential trade partner. Quinn was recently in Chicago to receive an award from the team. During the visit, he had a...
Rapoport: GMs 'sniffing around' for Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Robert Quinn doesn’t want to go anywhere. Despite watching Khalil Mack leave via trade, and despite seeing the Bears sign younger talent instead of big-name veterans, Quinn says that not only does he expect to stay in Chicago, he wants to stay in Chicago.
The day has finally arrived, as, what’s the equivalent of Christmas morning to many football fans, the NFL draft kicks off Thursday night from Las Vegas, Nevada. At the moment, prior to potential trades, all but eight teams are preparing for their first-round selection. However, the Miami Dolphins are one of three teams to not have a pick in the first two rounds. That’s because Dolphins general manager Chris Grier made a savvy trade to acquire wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs last month.
The 2022 NFL draft isn't going to be as eventful as usual for the Miami Dolphins as the result of not having a first- or second-round pick. That's a reasonable price to pay, however, to be able to land dynamic playmaker Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. As things...
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated just released his 2022 NFL Mock Draft 5.0 and if things play out as he believes they will, Detroit Lions should be very happy. Breer starts things off with the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting EDGE Travon Walker out of Georgia and Lions fans can begin celebrating because Aidan Hutchinson is still on the board.
If you have seen one first-round mock draft, chances are, you have seen them all. You will not see popular names such as Travon Walker, Evan Neal, Charles Cross, Derek Stingley Jr., Jermaine Johnson, Drake London, George Karlaftis, Kyle Hamilton, Trevor Penning, Kenny Pickett, Jordan Davis, Chris Olave, Christian Watson, Boye Mafe, Tyler Smith or Daxton Hill on my first-round mock.
GREEN BAY – Packers running back Aaron Jones will be on hand in Las Vegas on Friday night to announce Green Bay's second-round draft picks. The Packers currently own the No. 53 and 59 overall selections in the second round. A number of current and former players across the...
The New England Patriots bolstered their defensive line on Wednesday, re-signing nose tackle Carl Davis. Davis appeared in all 17 games for New England in 2021, making four starts. He recorded 19 tackles, one sack and one quarterback hit. He began his tenure with the Patriots during the 2020 season...
Comments / 0