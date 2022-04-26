Quinn, Herbert honored with Piccolo Awards | Bears Update

The National Football League’s 2022 draft is only a few days away. The Miami Dolphins have been major players in the last few drafts, but this year the Dolphins enter having only four picks in the entire draft and none of them were originally theirs. That’s not to say Chris Grier won’t make a move to gather more picks but as it stands now Phins fans could be bored during this year’s draft.

