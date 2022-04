With two weekends of conference play remaining, the University of North Florida has clinched a spot in the ASUN softball tournament May 10-14 in Jacksonville. Jacksonville University would be in the tournament if it was held today ... but it's close for the Dolphins. The good news is their remaining ASUN games, sets against Florida Gulf Coast and Kennesaw, are against the two teams behind JU in the ASUN East standings.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO