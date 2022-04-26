ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picture Rocks, AZ

Summer Rec Program registration opens Thursday, April 28

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yIfPz_0fL3ITyU00

Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation summer recreation program is ready to begin this June.

The four-day-a-week summer recreation program is divided into two sessions for children who finished kindergarten through fifth grade in the 2021-2022 school year.

This program runs from Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Children can participate in many activities including:

  • Indoor and outdoor recreation
  • Summer reading program
  • Sports activities
  • Arts and crafts
  • Board and table games
  • Guest speakers
  • Field trips

All parents must attend a mandatory orientation where your child/children are registered.

Online registration opens at 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 28 with limited spots available.

The program will be held at the following community centers:

  • Catalina, 16562 N Oracle Rd.
  • Drexel Heights, 5220 S San Joaquin Ave.
  • Ellie Towne Flowing Wells, 1660 W Ruthrauff Rd.
  • Littletown, 6465 S Craycroft Rd.
  • Picture Rocks, 5615 N Sanders Rd.
  • Robles Ranch, 16150 W Ajo Hwy.

To register, please visit Register for Activities .

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , and Twitter .

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Spring-themed community ‘bike-in’ set for Friday in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Cycling enthusiasts and community members are invited to participate in a “bike-in” on Friday. The event will take place at the Kerrytown Market at 7 p.m. and “will continue at a leisurely pace around town,” according to the event’s Facebook page.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catalina, AZ
City
Picture Rocks, AZ
City
Nogales, AZ
City
Drexel Heights, AZ
City
Flowing Wells, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Ajo, AZ
Kingsport Times-News

Upcoming Events as of April 25

The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Basketball. CAMPS/CLINICS. • DOBYNS-BENNETT BOYS BASKETBALL CAMP, for grades...
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rec#Arts And Crafts#Summer Rec Program#Natural Resources#Craycroft Rd#W Ajo Hwy#Register For Activities#Kgun 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
University City News

Standley Aquatic Center Opens for Lap Swim

This just in from Parks & Recreation: The Standley Aquatic Center, adjacent to Swanson Memorial Pool in Standley Park, is a joint use facility with the San Diego Unified School District. The Aquatic Center facility is ideal for competitive swimming, water polo and lap swimming. Operational hours are limited to High School Swim Teams at this time.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KFYR-TV

Volunteers prepare for Great American Bike Race

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Great American Bike Race is less than a week away. Thousands of hours of planning go into making sure things run smoothly. Volunteers are gearing up for the upcoming event. “It’s like Christmas for the kids, in April,” said volunteer coordinator Corrie Mayher.
BISMARCK, ND
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy