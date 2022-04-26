Summer Rec Program registration opens Thursday, April 28

Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation summer recreation program is ready to begin this June.

The four-day-a-week summer recreation program is divided into two sessions for children who finished kindergarten through fifth grade in the 2021-2022 school year.

This program runs from Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Children can participate in many activities including:



Indoor and outdoor recreation

Summer reading program

Sports activities

Arts and crafts

Board and table games

Guest speakers

Field trips

All parents must attend a mandatory orientation where your child/children are registered.

Online registration opens at 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 28 with limited spots available.

The program will be held at the following community centers:



Catalina, 16562 N Oracle Rd.

Drexel Heights, 5220 S San Joaquin Ave.

Ellie Towne Flowing Wells, 1660 W Ruthrauff Rd.

Littletown, 6465 S Craycroft Rd.

Picture Rocks, 5615 N Sanders Rd.

Robles Ranch, 16150 W Ajo Hwy.

To register, please visit Register for Activities .

