Al Pacino celebrates 82nd birthday with 28-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino hit the town Sunday night to celebrate his 82nd birthday with his 28-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, by his side.

The couple — who matched in all-black ensembles — were photographed at Italian restaurant Jones in West Hollywood, Calif., this weekend, with Alfallah appearing to rally Pacino’s friends around inside the eatery, The Daily Mail reports.

In footage obtained by the outlet, the pair appeared to be in great spirits as they enjoyed each other’s company throughout the evening.

On Monday, she also wished her beau happy birthday on social media with a video of a younger Pacino.

Their 54-year age gap likely isn’t an issue for Alfallah, as the beauty has previously been attached to other older men, including Mick Jagger, whom she dated when the rocker was 74 and she was just 22.

“Happy Birthday,” she wrote in an Instagram Story on Monday. nooralfallah/Instagram

“Our ages didn’t matter to me,” Alfallah told Hello, via The Daily Mail regarding her relationship with the Rolling Stones frontman.

“The heart doesn’t know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me.”

Alfallah has also been linked to billionaire investor and philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen, 60, and has also been spotted out in Los Angeles with 91-year-old Clint Eastwood, who she insisted was a family friend.

She and the “Scent of a Woman” actor were first spotted together in early April grabbing dinner at another SoCal Italian restaurant, Felix Trattoria. According to Page Six sources, however, the couple have been quietly dating since the pandemic.

The pair were spotted outside an Italian eatery in early April. BACKGRID

“Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men… She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well,” our source revealed. “The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.”

“She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”