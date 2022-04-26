ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian posts sweet pics with Pete Davidson from ‘Kardashians’ premiere

By Evan Real
Page Six
 2 days ago

Kim Kardashian is giving fans a closer look at her relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The reality TV queen, 41, shared several sweet photos of herself with the “Saturday Night Live” star, 28, from the recent “Kardashians” premiere in celebration of the show’s success on Hulu.

“THE KARDASHIANS PREMIERE!” Kardashian wrote via Instagram. “We premiered two weeks ago and I’m blown away that we had the highest premiere in HULU History! Beyond grateful when we heard that news!!”

The Skims founder also noted that she felt “honored” to wear a dress by the late Manfred Thierry Mugler to the event in Los Angeles.

“Manfred Mugler made this dress for me last year before he passed away,” she added, “and I just felt the magic in him when I wore it! 🕊”

Davidson accompanied Kardashian to the Los Angeles premiere of her new reality show.
Though Kardashian appears solo in most of the new snapshots, three of them see Davidson standing by her side as she makes her way out of a car and then holding her hand before she walks the red carpet.

The next event Kardashian and Davidson will be attending together is the 2022 White House Correspondents Dinner this weekend in Washington, DC. Page Six exclusively revealed that they are set to attend the fête, where the evening’s host, Trevor Noah , will roast President Biden.

Kardashian wore a pewter dress designed by the late Manfred Mugler to the event.
“I don’t think they should feel that they’re safe,” a source told us, suggesting that Noah will likely roast the couple as well. “Trevor could definitely turn his attention to Kim and Pete.”

Kardashian and Davidson are expected to sit at Disney/ABC’s table, as the Kardashians’ new reality show is on Hulu, which is part of Disney’s streaming portfolio.

