Cravity Hilariously Teased Each Other During A Game Of Who's Who

By Jen Park, Vicki Chen
 2 days ago

The “Adrenaline” at our HQ is through the roof after Cravity came by to rock our world.

During a devastatingly charming segment of "Who's Who,” the boys took turns spotlighting the members that fit the bill for each superlative.

Who’s most likely to ghost the group chat? Which talented member is most likely to cook a droolworthy dinner for everyone? And which cutie is most likely to sing Jessi’s “Nunu Nana” at the crack of dawn while brushing his teeth?! We’ve got all this and more in our video below!

I'm sure after you watch that video, you'll want to "Get Closer" to the boys. Make sure to stream their latest comeback, Cravity 1st Album Part 2 [Liberty: In Our Cosmos] , and watch their music video for "Adrenaline" now!

