Texas State

Federal appeals court ends legal challenge to Texas abortion law

By Madlin Mekelburg, Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ended a legal challenge to Texas' nearly total ban on abortion brought by providers across the state, closing out a contentious court battle that reached the U.S. Supreme Court.

The appeals court dismissed the remaining challenge in the suit after the Texas Supreme Court in March said state licensing officials are not responsible for enforcing the abortion ban and therefore cannot be sued.

A three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit in January asked the state's high court to resolve this central question to the case, an unusual move made at the request of attorneys for the state that was expected to significantly delay or end the challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0faLWG_0fL3INvM00
Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colo., holds a sign that reads "Hands Off Roe!!!" as abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, on Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington. Andrew Harnik/Associated Press File

Whole Woman's Health and other abortion providers across Texas originally sued a handful of state officials in an effort to block enforcement of Senate Bill 8, which bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. State data show fewer abortions have been performed in the state since the law took effect Sept. 1, even as those seeking abortions have crossed state lines to access the procedure elsewhere.

Attorneys for the state have argued that the state and state officials cannot be sued as a means of blocking the law, because they are not responsible for enforcing the ban.

Under SB 8, government officials cannot enforce the ban. Instead, it allows any private individual to sue abortion providers or people who aid or abet a procedure that violates the ban. Successful litigants can be awarded at least $10,000.

In December, a divided U.S. Supreme Court dismissed all but one challenge in the lawsuit brought by abortion providers. Justices allowed a narrower case, targeting state licensing officials, to proceed in Texas courtrooms.

But Tuesday's action by the 5th Circuit officially dismisses the case.

"Another legal loss for those challenging SB8—the pro-life law that is saving babies every day," said Gov. Greg Abbott in a tweet.

Other legal challenges to the law are continuing, including a lawsuit filed by former Democratic state Sen. Wendy Davis and several abortion funds earlier this month. The case, filed in federal court in Austin, argues that SB 8 is unconstitutional and has had a chilling effect for abortion funds and other advocacy groups that help people access abortion services.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Federal appeals court ends legal challenge to Texas abortion law

Comments / 622

Roy Antley
1d ago

The enforcement piece is still highly questionable. Using private enforcement of a law to circumvent the state action element of a due process challenge opens up a huge can of worms. California and Illinois are looking at the same mechanism to restrict guns in ways that are probably contrary to Heller and McDonald. Be careful what you wish for ....

Reply(5)
18
TrumpForPampers2024
1d ago

I wonder how Republicans would act if democrats required men to get vasectomies required these pro birthers to support the child after it was born or were made to adopt an orphan.

Reply(6)
17
Zhane Doe
1d ago

If only the pro-life crowd cared about the 400,000 living breathing children living in foster care right now as much as they do abortion those children wouldn't be suffering. 75 million of them, and they couldn't house those children, but they're pro-life.

Reply(23)
25
