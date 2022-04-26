ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British DJ Tim Westwood accused of sexual misconduct, 'strongly denies all allegations'

By Naledi Ushe and Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Tim Westwood attends The Global Awards 2020 on March 5, 2020. The British DJ has been accused of sexual misconduct by seven women. John Phillips, Getty Images

British DJ Tim Westwood has been accused of sexual misconduct by seven women, according to a joint investigation conducted by BBC and The Guardian .

The reporting revealed allegations that Westwood, who hosts Capital XTRA's "Tim Westwood TV," engaged in "predatory and unwanted sexual behavior and touching"  with seven Black women between 1992 and 2017.

This is not the first time Westwood's behavior toward Black women has been called out, according to the BBC, with allegations previously swirling on social media. Westwood issued a statement slamming the allegations to the Mail Online in 2020, calling them "fabricated allegations."

BBC Three also debuted a documentary special "Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power" on Tuesday with interviews with the anonymous accusers.

A spokesperson for Westwood told  USA TODAY in an email Tuesday that the DJ "strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behavior."

"In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially," the statement continues. "Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing."

Two of Westwood's accusers were aspiring musicians when they met the DJ in London to discuss music, according to the BBC documentary. The women, one of them 19 at the time, allege Westwood "(drove) them to a flat" and initiated "unwanted and unexpected sex."

Another accuser told the British outlet she met Westwood when she was 17 and he was in his mid-30s. The woman, who was a member of an R&B group at the time, said she was "subjected to unwanted oral sex after agreeing to meet him."

Four other women are accusing Westwood of "either touching their bottoms or breasts as they posed for photographs with him at different events where he was performing."

Apart from music, Westwood, 64, also hosted the reality television series "Pimp My Ride UK," a British adaptation of MTV's car-centric series, from 2005-2007.

More recently, Westwood has talked to music stars such as dancehall singer Sean Paul and rappers Busta Rhymes and French Montana .

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

