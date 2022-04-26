ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why would progressives be afraid of Elon Musk buying Twitter?

 2 days ago

Good evening. Elon Musk's imminent takeover of Twitter continues to be all the rage, but we were able to wrangle a few different columns for you to read.

We see why Trump and friends continue to spew election lies

By Rex Huppke

In France, President Emmanuel Macron was reelected, soundly beating far right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen.

In Slovenia, far-right Prime Minister Janez Jansa, a conspiracy-theory-touting, Donald-Trump-supporting leader, was defeated by the environmentalist Freedom Movement party.

Here in the United States, in Georgia, far-right Republican gubernatorial candidate David Perdue started off the primary debate in Atlanta by saying this: “Folks, let me be very clear tonight. The election in 2020 was rigged and stolen.” READ MORE

Elon Musk's buying Twitter is a 'nightmare' for progressives

By Jonathan Turley

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter. Getty Images

"A brave new nightmare.” Those words from former Labor Secretary Robert Reich described the threat created by Elon Musk's bid to restore free speech values by buying Twitter.

Yet, despite warnings that censorship is necessary “for democracy to survive,” neither the Tesla CEO and billionaire nor ordinary citizens appear to be sufficiently terrified of free speech. Twitter confirmed Monday that Musk will acquire the company in a deal worth $44 billion. Once the deal is complete, Twitter will become a privately held company.

Progressives, in the meantime, have adopted a dangerous shift in their strategy of calling for corporations to censor speech. READ MORE

Did Sean Hannity take direction from Trump's White House?

By Rex Huppke

CNN first reported on the Nov. 3, 2020, text messages between Fox News host Sean Hannity and chief of staff Mark Meadows, in which Meadows told the host to “stress every vote matters” and Hannity, in true journalistic fashion, responded: “Yes sir.” He then asked Meadows: “Any place in particular we need a push.”

I saw a slew of folks reacting to this news with comments along the lines of “How does Sean Hannity still have a job?” and “This goes against every rule of journalism, and then some.”

What a bunch of baloney! READ MORE

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why would progressives be afraid of Elon Musk buying Twitter?

