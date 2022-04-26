ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CDPHE suspends Red Rock Pharmacy from COVID-19 vaccination program

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment suspended CD Colorado Pharmacy, LLC (DBA Red Rock Pharmacy) from the COVID-19 vaccination program due to compliance issues following a routine, scheduled visit, the department announced Tuesday.

The suspension is effective immediately, according to CDPHE.

Red Rock Pharmacy did not meet required CDC and FDA standards, CDPHE said in a press release. This included:

  • Improper storage and handling of COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Failure to monitor and document temperatures of vaccines transported to off-site clinics.
  • Administration of vaccine to individuals outside of manufacturer storage and handling recommendations.
  • Missing and/or incomplete documentation of vaccine administration in the Colorado Immunization Information System.

Red Rock Pharmacy was enrolled in both the CDC's Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and the CDC's COVID-19 Vaccination Program throughout the state. They mainly administered COVID-19 booster doses, but also provided primary series doses, according to CDPHE.

All patients who were vaccinated at Red Rock Pharmacy off-site clinics between January 15, 2021 and April 1, 2022 should be revaccinated to the following guidelines , according to CDPHE.

Vaccines that were not stored properly may be less effective. There are no negative side effects associated with receiving an "invalid" dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, CDPHE said. The only risk is the diminished or lack of protection from COVID-19.

Roughly 2,100 COVID-19 vaccine doses are invalid and 1,833 patients are impacted, according to CDPHE.

Those who were vaccinated by Red Rock Pharmacy and have questions can contact CDPHE at cdphe_covidvax@state.co.us or 1-877-268-2926.

Denver7 News KMGH

