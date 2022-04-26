Runaway Cat Who Traveled Nearly 300 Miles in Six Days Back Home
Ashley the Siamese cat snuck out an open window and went on an adventure only to be discovered in a garage by a dog 280 miles...www.newsweek.com
Ashley the Siamese cat snuck out an open window and went on an adventure only to be discovered in a garage by a dog 280 miles...www.newsweek.com
I noticed Personally, that Cats have an excellent sense of direction, like radar or a homing pigeon....😳
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2