Internet Slams Man For $0 Tip After Restaurant Won't Serve Wife Alcohol
"The server refuses to give me another drink because he says we are sharing drinks and [they are] watching our table like we are little kids," the man...www.newsweek.com
The penalty for serving someone under the age of 21 in Colorado is $500 and up to 1 year in jail. Your wife didn't bring her ID, so you expect them to look the other way when you let your wife drink from your glass......smh
I'd deny you service going forward. You can't share drinks with someone who lacks ID. your business isn't worth the loss of their liquor license
Start eating at home the way our grandparents did save your money. I went to breakfast the other day and it was over $20 a plate. It’s a rip off
