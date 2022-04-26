ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA president Mark Emmert will leave his post by June 2023

By Steve Berkowitz, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Mark Emmert will step down as president of the NCAA by mutual agreement with the association’s Board of Governors, the association announced Tuesday.

He will continue to serve in the position until June 2023, or when a successor is in place.

Emmert has served in the position since October 2010. That gives him the second-longest run in the job to that of Walter Byers, who headed the organization from 1951 to 1988.

In April 2021, the board had voted to extend his contract through Dec. 31, 2025. Prior to that move, the most recent action on Emmert’s contract had been to extend his deal through 2023, with an option to extend it through 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZAqIU_0fL3I1ad00
NCAA president Mark Emmert speaks with media members at the men's Final Four. Stephen Lew, USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday’s announcement came with the NCAA in the midst of major reorganization of its governance structure that began with the approval of a new constitution in January. The organization and its leadership also have faced criticism on an array of issues from gender equity , to its handling of rules enforcement, to athlete compensation, to its strategy in legal cases, including an antitrust case in which the Supreme Court last June ruled unanimously against the NCAA .

OPINION: Mark Emmert failed, but removing him won't solve all of NCAA's problems

OPINION: NCAA has no clue how to solve its most pressing problems

PRESIDENTIAL SALARY: NCAA's tax return shows Emmert earned $2.9M in 2019

"With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the Association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the president," NCAA Board of Governors Chair John J. DeGioia, the president of Georgetown University, said in a statement. "It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next president without disruption."

In the same statement, Emmert said: “Throughout my tenure I've emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes. I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis."

Emmert was credited with just over $2.9 million in compensation during the 2019 calendar year, according the association’s most recently available federal tax records. That figure included nearly $2.5 million in base pay.

Immediately prior to moving to the NCAA, Emmert had served as president of the University of Washington. Before that, he had been Louisiana State’s chancellor from 1999 to 2004 and provost and chancellor of the University of Connecticut from 1995 to 1999.

His first 18 months with the association proved to be a foreshadowing of his tenure. He forcefully encouraged Division I schools to adopt a $2,000 stipend for athletes that they could put toward their total cost of attending school. But after initially adopting the proposal, the Division I Board of Directors faced so much opposition from the membership that it suspended the measure.

The association eventually ended up facing an antitrust lawsuit filed on behalf of former UCLA men’s basketball player Ed O’Bannon that led NCAA schools to vote to allow athletes to receive scholarships that cover the full cost of attending school.

The issue of athlete compensation and rights continued to be – and remains – a thread running throug Emmert’s tenure. And, in many instances, changes that have occurred in the NCAA on Emmert’s watch have happened only with the association being forced, either by legal action or under pressure from federal and/or state legislators and agencies.

The NCAA’s engagement in concussion research was partially the result of a lawsuit. Its adoption of liberalized rules concerning athletes’ ability to make money from their name, image and likeness (NIL) came in the wake of California’s passage of a law in September 2019 allowing the activity – and other states following suit – and then a letter from the Justice Department in January 2021 that not only questioned the association’s direction on NIL but also on athletes’ ability to transfer .

Along the way, Emmert and his leadership of the association frequently became a target.

During a Senate Commerce Committee hearing in 2014, after listening to Emmert explain that he has a limited role in NCAA rules-making that is ultimately done largely by college presidents, then-Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., said: "I can't tell whether you are in charge or whether you are a minion.”

Last April, during a news conference held in connection with the Division I men’s basketball tournament, Emmert was asked: "From the people who question the NCAA's role in some of the things that have transpired, why should you be the leader of this organization?"

Emmert replied: "Whether I'm the leader or not is not up to me. That's up to the Board of Governors. They're my bosses. I work for a board that represents all the universities in all three of the divisions.

"My role is to do my job and do it to the best of my ability. And I'm very confident that I'm capable of doing that. But that's not my decision. I don't hire myself. The board does that.

“And I know there's been plenty of things that have been done poorly or misses that we've had over the years. And I'm certainly happy to take my share of responsibility for that. I don't pretend like I'm infallible, or that we've done everything perfectly, or that I've done everything perfectly. I've made plenty of mistakes and I've learned from them. But who runs the NCAA as president is not my decision."

Follow Steve Berkowitz on Twitter @ByBerkowit z

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NCAA president Mark Emmert will leave his post by June 2023

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NCAA announces Mark Emmert retirement plan

The NCAA is preparing for a monumental change in leadership. On Tuesday evening, the NCAA released a statement announcing Mark Emmert will step down from his position as president of the NCAA effective in June 2023. Emmert is now officially entering his final season as president of the highest governing body in collegiate athletics. “Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” Emmert said in a released statement. “I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of...
NFL
FanSided

With Mark Emmert exit it’s time to dissolve the NCAA

There was a time, now more than a century ago when college sports were played without an NCAA. Widespread rule violations and national concern over player safety in football indicated a centralized body was needed. In December of 1908, after some serious imploring by President Theodore Roosevelt, the Intercollegiate Athletic Association of the United States was formed. The new organization’s members included 62 schools and universities.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has 2-Word Message For Mark Emmert

If you thought Paul Finebaum would be upset to see NCAA president Mark Emmert resign… you’re probably not familiar with his work. On his Wednesday radio show, the college football personality gave Emmert one last kick on his way out the door; going on a diatribe that could best be summed up by two words: “Good riddance.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Ringer

Welcome to College Football’s Free Market

The best book published in the 1990s comes from the finest thinker and writer of the time. His name is Barry Switzer, and in the first year of that decade, he published Bootlegger’s Boy, a triumphant and charming ode to being a dude while hanging out in the Southwestern United States toward the end of the 20th century. Switzer devotes an entire chapter to every charge the NCAA brought against him while he was the head football coach at the University of Oklahoma and then explains whether he thought he was guilty or not. If he was guilty, he says why he committed the infraction in question. He also clarifies one campus incident featuring a Sooners player who fired a pistol out of a dorm room window—it was not an uzi, as had been reported. Separately, Switzer tells the story of a booster’s wife who approached him at a party before an Oklahoma appearance in the Orange Bowl and, knowing his complicated life story, compared him to Jay Gatsby. Switzer moved to another corner of the room to ask his brother who Jay Gatsby was, and, after his brother gave him a quick summary, Switzer heartily agreed with the booster’s wife, though he never did pick up the novel.
The Spun

Bill Self Sounds Off On Transfer Portal: Fans React

Another notable college basketball coach is sounding off on the NCAA regarding the transfer portal. That happens to be Kansas head coach Bill Self. The defending champion head coach spoke about the transfer portal and its impact on the sport over the weekend. “I think it’s bad,” he said. “In...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WPXI Pittsburgh

As college sports evolve, what will be NCAA president's job?

One of Mark Emmert's go-to lines when talking about his role as NCAA president and the extent of his power to lead the association is to explain how those outside college sports mistakenly believe his job is similar to that of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "That's the worst metaphor you...
NFL
CBS Sports

Dan Gavitt, Condoleezza Rice among top candidates for NCAA president after Mark Emmert's departure

The first issue for the next NCAA president: What is the association even going to look like for Mark Emmert's successor?. That's the key question in assembling a list of candidates to replace Emmert, who announced Tuesday that he's resigning effective June 2023. The NCAA he is leaving behind is in a bit of shambles. There must be some certainty before the next leader evaluates what they are getting into.
COLLEGE SPORTS
bloomberglaw.com

NCAA Athletes Will Need a New Playbook to Score on Tax Day

College sports generate approximately $19 billion in annual revenue. Yet until July 1, 2021, college athletes could not profit from their name, image, and likeness, or NIL. As a result of recent state laws and an interim policy from the National Collegiate Athletic Association that allow student athletes to receive compensation for their NIL, collegiate athletes across the country are earning revenue by signing NIL deals with major companies and brands. It is estimated that the NIL market will exceed $500 million this year. However, NIL compensation may be a curveball for collegiate athletes paying taxes—many for the first time—and qualifying for financial aid and grants.
INCOME TAX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Big 12 conference set to welcome four new teams for the 2023-24 academic year

Unless you’re living under a rock, you’ve heard the Big 12 conference is scheduled to welcome Cincinnati, Houston, BYU and UCF in the coming years. The expansion came on the heels of Texas and Oklahoma announcing they would depart the Big 12 to join the SEC. The two programs are contractually bound to the conference through 2025, leaving the door open for a potential 14-team model at least temporarily.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kai Carter talks commitment to Rutgers women’s basketball, playing in the Big Ten

Kai Carter joined Rutgers women’s basketball last week, the transfer portal forward instantly becoming a big part of the program with her commitment. For a Rutgers team that lost a lot of talent this offseason, especially forward Osh Brown, the addition of a player like Carter fits a pressing need on the roster. Carter comes after three seasons at UNC-Asheville where she saw her scoring improve every season. Carter, set four her fourth year of college basketball, has two years of eligibility left due to the extra season being granted due to the COVID-19 season of 2020-21. In her second season at UNC-Asheville,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
abovethelaw.com

The New Race By States To Remove NIL Restrictions On College Athletes

By September 1, 2020, four states (Florida, California, Colorado, and Nebraska) had created laws to allow college athletes the capacity to earn money from the use of their names, images, and likenesses (NIL). More than 30 other states were considering similar legislation at the time while the NCAA was dragging its feet, but promising legislative proposals to reform its prohibition on athletes exploiting their publicity rights. Many of those states have since established NIL laws and, on July 1, 2021, the NCAA finally removed its prohibition on college athletes monetizing their fame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Dalila Eshe named the women's basketball coach at Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Dalila Eshe, who helped lead the Princeton women's basketball team to the NCAA tournament as an assistant coach, has been named the new head coach at Yale. The former Florida star takes over the program from Allison Guth, who left after six seasons to become coach at Loyola Chicago.
NEW HAVEN, CT
