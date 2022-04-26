ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Senate advances $46 billion state budget

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators on Tuesday passed a roughly $46 billion state budget plan bolstered by federal funding that includes extra money for K-12 public school busing and teacher pay raises.

Negotiators now have a little more than a week to hash out differences between the House and Senate’s proposed spending plans before the May 6 deadline to pass a budget.

While the House left billions of dollars in surplus revenue unspent, senators sought to chip away at excess funding.

The Senate version includes $214 million more than the House in funding for public K-12 busing, which Democratic Sen. Lauren Arthur said could spare cash-strapped school districts from going to four-day school weeks.

The latest version of the budget also includes about $32 million to help school districts subsidize teacher pay.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson called for pay raises for teachers and state workers to address a labor shortage in part caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other provisions of the budget include a $42 million increase in funding for public four-year colleges and universities compared to this year, as well as a $10 million increase for community colleges.

While Senate Democrats lauded increased spending in the budget plan, Conservative Caucus members condemned it as an expansion of government.

Republican Sen. Bill Eigel called for a moment of silence on the Senate floor for the “death of fiscal conservativism.”

Eigel said the budget includes “every wasteful instance of spending that could be thought of by 34 different members” of the Senate.

The budget also includes a ban on using state spending to reimburse Planned Parenthood, including clinics that do not provide abortions, for health care for low-income Medicaid patients.

Democrats warned that the federal government could pull all of Missouri’s Medicaid funding if Planned Parenthood is unfunded.

“It is going to be a problem for people who are using Planned Parenthood as their provider,” Democratic Sen. Jill Schupp said. “It is even against federal law and the Constitution because we are supposed to allow patients, even low-income patients accessing funding through our Medicaid program, to utilize any willing provider.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Wyoming is only state so far to change number of state legislators after redistricting

(The Center Square) – Wyoming enacted new state legislative district boundaries on March 25 when Gov. Mark Gordon (R) allowed the maps to become law without signing them. The bill adds one Senate seat and two House of Representatives seats to the state legislature, meaning that after the 2022 elections, Wyoming will have 31 state senators and 62 state representatives. As of April 14, 44 states have completed legislative redistricting after the 2020 census, and Wyoming is the only one thus far to change its number of legislators.
WYOMING STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas Senate overrides vetoes of transgender sports bill, parents bill of rights

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Senate was four for four on Tuesday as lawmakers voted to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s vetoes. Enough lawmakers supported the veto override for the transgender sports bill that would ban transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports. The override passed with one more vote than what was needed, 28-10.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Missouri Independent

In Senate race full of millionaires, Missouri must wait to see finances of newest entrant

There are several millionaires seeking Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat, financial disclosure reports show. But voters won’t see the finances of the only likely billionaire in the race until July. Trudy Busch Valentine, a Democrat and Anheuser Busch beer heiress who jumped into the race during the final days of filing, on Monday filed for […] The post In Senate race full of millionaires, Missouri must wait to see finances of newest entrant appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS News

Maryland lawmakers override governor's veto of abortion access

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state was overridden on Saturday by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The new law will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide them with training. It creates an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually. It also requires most insurance plans to cover abortions without cost.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
11Alive

Herschel Walker raises $5.5 million in Georgia Senate race, trails opponent

ATLANTA — With the primary election about a month away, Georgia's candidates are pumping money into their campaigns and millions have been spent to make it on the ballot. Georgia Republican Herschel Walker said last week that his U.S. Senate campaign had raised $5.5 million in the first three months of 2022, a big haul that is still dwarfed by the $13.6 million that Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock raised in the same period.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Georgia Senate race: Herschel Walker lands endorsement of leading anti-abortion group

FIRST ON FOX: The nation’s largest and oldest grassroots anti-abortion organization usually doesn’t weigh into political primaries. But the National Right to Life Committee is endorsing Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who has been outspoken in his support to outlaw abortion as he runs this year to challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia in a crucial Senate showdown that could determine whether the GOP wins back the chamber’s majority.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Senate#Senate Democrats#Planned Parenthood#Ap#House#Democratic#Republican#Conservative Caucus
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

872K+
Followers
424K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy