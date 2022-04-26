ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CN: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
MONTREAL (AP) _ Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $724.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had profit of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.93 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.9 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNI

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

