Guardians claim pitcher off waivers from Pirates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have claimed right-handed pitcher Luis Oviedo off waivers from the Pirates. He has been assigned to Double-A Akron.

Pittsburgh acquired Oviedo from Cleveland by way of the New York Mets in the Rule-5 Draft back in 2020. The Pirates were required to keep him on the Major League roster all of last season.

Oviedo was recently designated for assignment by Pittsburgh, leading to the waiver claim.

Last season in Pittsburgh, Oviedo posted a record of 1-2 with an 8.80 ERA in 22 games for the Pirates. In 29.2 innings, he allowed 29 earned runs pm 33 hits with 31 strikeouts.

He returns to the Guardians’ system after originally signing in July of 2015, spending four seasons with Cleveland.

He spent part of the 2018 season pitching for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, where he posted a record of 4-2 with a 1.88 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 48 innings in Niles.

