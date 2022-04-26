Letter: Save the bighorn sheep habitat

Cougars and bighorn sheep both live in Arizona, but cougars are thriving in the state while bighorn sheep are not. According to a recent study, the reason could have to do with fire suppression. Researchers studied bighorn sheep for four years and radio-collared 103 animals in ranges near Tucson and Phoenix. They tracked their movements, group sizes, and cause of death. The other stat they collected was called “landscape preference,” which basically tracked what kind of habitat the sheep preferred. That’s where fire—or the lack thereof—comes in.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO