Gardner, MA

Readers, which former Gardner-area restaurants do you miss most?

By Gardner News
 2 days ago

Hi readers,

Most everyone has a favorite spot to get a bite to eat. It could be a fancy restaurant. It could be a place that serves great pizza. But what happens when that spot closes? Losing your favorite eatery can be like a friend moving away. So, we are asking you, our readers, which Gardner-area restaurants of days past do you miss most? Which favorite hangouts do you wish could come back? Let us know here or at editorial@thegardnernews.com and we might use your comments in an upcoming story.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Readers, which former Gardner-area restaurants do you miss most?

