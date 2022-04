The 2022 NFL Draft is just hours away. Before revealing my final mock draft of how things will play out Thursday evening, we explore what I would do as GM of each team. As a general rule, trading up is not a strategy that I would be inclined to execute. There are also zero ramifications of making the wrong pick, which is totally different than the pressure some general managers will be feeling throughout the draft. Those emotions will impact decisions; it is human nature.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO