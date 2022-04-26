Detroit food trucks getting new options for parking spots

NEW YORK -- The power of the human spirit is incredible, especially when we work together.CBS2 is launching #BetterTogether, our new campaign celebrating amazing achievements made possible through kindness and collaboration.Saturday, our colleagues partnered with local volunteers to clean up a beach in Queens.Students from St. Luke's School were excited and energized to join together with CBS2 and clean up Big Rock Beach in College Point."I didn't think that so much trash would end up in the ocean and come on the beach," a student named Maia said."It's really dirty and I'm, like, happy to save the environment," a student...
