ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Robinson Industries receiving needed help after experiencing fire

WNEM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCDC data shows 3/4 of every US kid was infected with COVID-19, expert pleased with antibody amount. New findings from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention estimate three...

www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Resource board offering resources to help with home ownership

CDC data shows 3/4 of every US kid was infected with COVID-19, expert pleased with antibody amount. New findings from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention estimate three out of every four United States children were infected with the Coronavirus. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Here are our top...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Business owners changing rules after fistfight on teen night

CDC data shows 3/4 of every US kid was infected with COVID-19, expert pleased with antibody amount. New findings from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention estimate three out of every four United States children were infected with the Coronavirus. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Here are our top...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint councilman escorted from meeting in handcuffs

CDC data shows 3/4 of every US kid was infected with COVID-19, expert pleased with antibody amount. New findings from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention estimate three out of every four United States children were infected with the Coronavirus. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Here are our top...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, April 26

CDC data shows 3/4 of every US kid was infected with COVID-19, expert pleased with antibody amount. New findings from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention estimate three out of every four United States children were infected with the Coronavirus. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The workers of Robinson...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Health
Flint, MI
Health
Flint, MI
Business
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Middle aged Wisconsin couple are electrocuted to death while trying to follow dangerous TikTok trend that uses high voltage to burn designs on wood

A TikTok trend where people use a high voltage to make a lightening-like design on wood, has claimed the lives of two people in Wisconsin. Tanya Rodriguez, 44, and James Carolfi, 52, , who have been described as a couple in local reporting, were killed while practicing fractal wood burning in the garage of their home in Rozellville, Marathon County, on April 6.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Robinson Industries#Cdc#Skateland Arena#Mt Morris#Flint City Council
The Independent

Twin baby died following ‘neglect’ after hospital ‘failed to provide basic care’

A baby died from “neglect” after staff failed to provide “basic medical care” and ensure he was screened for infection, an inquest has heard.Kingsley Olasupo passed away at Royal Bolton Hospital following a catalogue of mistakes by the staff responsible for his care.On Thursday a coroner ruled Kingsley’s death had been contributed to by neglect, and could have been avoided had he been given antibiotics for an infection earlier.Bolton NHS Foundation Trust has already admitted to clinical negligence, as revealed by The Independent.His parents, Tunde Olasupo and Nicola Daley have waited three years for the inquest into their son’s death...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Kalamazoo Gazette

$1.8M in DNR grants fund dam removals, fishery improvements

LANSING, MI — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is spreading $1.8 million in grants among projects that will remove dams and improve fish habitat. The 12 fishery habitat grants announced Monday, April 25, will help the state and conservation nonprofits rehabilitate fish habitat through stream restoration, culvert replacements, tree planting and other measures.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Flint fire chief calls for more mental health resources

“Miranda and the M80’s” will be performing Saturday, April 30 at Northern Lanes bowling alley in Sanford at a fundraising event to benefit the Wixom Lake Association. Here is a look at our top stories this evening. Saginaw High alum sets up scholarship fund. Updated: 5 hours ago.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Bay City receiving grant money to preserve 2 historic buildings

Here is a look at our top stories this evening. A Saginaw High School alum is helping local students cover the cost of college. Genesee Co. community concerned about potential rezoning for apartment complex. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A rezoning request has sparked controversy in a mid-Michigan community. Flint...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Flint police adding more officers

Concern continues to grow as parents across the nation scramble to find baby formula for their newborns. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your First Warn 5 Forecast. Today's top stories include an investigation into CMU, new sculptures in Flint, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. Walleye Festival returns to Freeland. Updated:...
FLINT, MI
1240 WJIM

The Tragedies of Unadilla, Michigan, Livingston County

In the southwest corner of Livingston County sits the community known as Unadilla. It began as a post office named "Milan" in 1834.....but the name had to be changed, due to another Milan already established in Michigan. Therefore, they decided to make it easy and re-named the post office "Unadilla" after the township. The area was surveyed for a plat in 1837 but not recorded until 1840.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy