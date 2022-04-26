Multiple People Wanted By Baltimore Police In Connection To Marco Nunez's Death

Baltimore Police have identified several persons of interest in a recent homicide that claimed the life of a 30-year-old man.

Marco Nunez was shot and killed in the 1700 block of Thames Street just before 1 a.m. on Monday, April 25, police said. His death has sent shockwaves through the community and investigators have taken a big step in their investigation.

On Tuesday evening, Baltimore police released images of several persons in interest and are asking anyone who recognizes any of them to come forward.

Persons of interest (one)

Persons of interest (two)

A reward of up to $8,000 is being offered to anyone with information. Governor Larry Hogan also said an additional $8,000 is being added to the reward, bringing the total reward amount to $16,000.

People can contact police at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or online at metrocrimestoppers.org .