Mooney retires after 47 years at WKRG

By Peter Albrecht
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala ( WKRG ) — WKRG-TV Operations Manager Dave Mooney worked his last day Tuesday, April 26, after 47 years on the job at the TV station.

Mooney joined WKRG-TV as an engineer in 1975 when the station was still at St. Louis Street in Downtown Mobile. He was the senior employee at WKRG-TV, and his 47 years of service are second only to former news anchor Mel Showers who worked 50 years at the station before retiring in 2019.

During his tenure, Mooney has worked as a master control operator, audio operator, studio engineer, remote production engineer, engineering supervisor, chief engineer and acting news director. He became operations manager in 2010.

Mooney met his wife at WKRG-TV. He married co-worker Sue McGahagin in 1986.

“I spent all my life here, basically,” said Mooney. “47 years. I met my wife here, made my best friends here. I’ll always be a part of WKRG and WKRG will always be a part of me.”

Mooney was considered by all his co-workers to be a can-do employee who could solve any problem and tackle any project, and always with a smile on his face.

“Dave Mooney is a special person,” said WKRG-TV General Manager Jesse Grear. “Everybody talks nothing but good about Dave!”

“A TV station has a lot of moving parts and somebody has to keep it all together. Dave Mooney has been that guy,” said WKRG News 5 anchor Devon Walsh.

Keith Vrazel, who now becomes WKRG’s senior employee, has worked closely with Mooney for the last 43 years.

“Working with people like that no doubt makes the job go easier,” said Vrazel of Mooney. “Dave was truly an asset to Channel 5.”

WKRG meteorologist John Nodar summarized the feelings of most of Mooney’s co-workers.

“Dave has been the soul of the station,” said Nodar.

