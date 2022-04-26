ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

President Biden Appoints Ala Stanford As Regional Director For Department Of Health And Human Services

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HLNkJ_0fL3GYtB00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the most prominent faces in the fight against COVID-19 in Philadelphia is getting a new job with the federal government.

President Joe Biden appointed Dr. Ala Stanford on Tuesday as a regional director for the Department of Health and Human Services.

Stanford will be in charge of the mid-Atlantic region, which includes Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Stanford founded the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium and has been a driving force behind COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

She had to give up her role with the Consortium to take on the new position.

Comments / 26

Diane007
2d ago

This position is government waste of free taxpayers money no need for anyone hired to do this made up nothing “job”

Reply
6
SmyD
1d ago

It’s clear he is choosing people strictly based on the color of their skin. It’s actually so obvious it’s hilarious and they are being laughed at and not admired for their actual skill set. Side note a Supreme Court Justice that doesn’t know the how to define a woman 👍🏾😂 and protects child predators. Plenty of other black judges that would have been more fit for the seat.

Reply
3
KatKPSU
1d ago

Dear President Panderer, The Republicans see right through you, but you sure have some dims fooled.

Reply
3
Related
CBS Philly

President Biden Nominates Jacqueline Romero To Be Next U.S. Attorney Of Eastern District Of Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Biden made history by nominating Jacqueline Romero with his pick for the next U.S. attorney of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. She’s the first woman nominated for the job. Romero has been an assistant U.S. attorney since 2006. She’s currently the civil rights coordinator for the office. The senate has to confirm Romero for her to take over the position.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Which states are getting inflation stimulus checks?

Rebates, or stimulus checks will be sent out in some states. These payments will be much more targeted and to help with inflation. Five states have passed legislation for tax breaks. Read more about it here. Idaho. Gov. Brad Little signed a bill allocating $350 million for tax rebates for...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Elections
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc27 News

Who’s running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
62K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy