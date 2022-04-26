President Biden Appoints Ala Stanford As Regional Director For Department Of Health And Human Services

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the most prominent faces in the fight against COVID-19 in Philadelphia is getting a new job with the federal government.

President Joe Biden appointed Dr. Ala Stanford on Tuesday as a regional director for the Department of Health and Human Services.

Stanford will be in charge of the mid-Atlantic region, which includes Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Stanford founded the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium and has been a driving force behind COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

She had to give up her role with the Consortium to take on the new position.