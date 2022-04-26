ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies protect school killer after potential juror threat

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Deputies protecting Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz had to pull him aside and surround him Tuesday after a member of a jury pool mouthed possible threats toward him and caused others to become “excited,” leading them to fear a potential brawl, officials...

