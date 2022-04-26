ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Red Cross schedules blood drives

American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled at Fort Riley and in Manhattan and Junction City in May. The first one will be at Fort Riley May 16th and 17th. On...

JC Post

Citywide cleanup will be Saturday in Junction City

There will be a citywide cleanup Saturday in Junction City. This had originally been scheduled last weekend, but was postponed due to inclement weather. Volunteers are asked to arrive at Spin City at 8 a.m. Saturday. Transportation will be provided to each of the sites being cleaned, as well as water during the event and lunch for all volunteers at 11:30 a.m.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Visitation held for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Body found in south Wichita near railroad track

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita on Tuesday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the call of a possible dead person in the area of S Broadway and E 47th St S. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and located a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Two injured in Park City motorcycle crash

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon in Park City, north of Wichita. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Scott Banks, of El Dorado, was driving a 2011 Harley Davidson MC. His passenger was 59-year-old Judy Banks, also of El Dorado. According to the KHP, […]
PARK CITY, KS
KSN News

What are these loud booms in central Wichita?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in and around Midtown, located in central Wichita, have been asking, “What are these loud booms?” The Old Cowtown Museum, located at 1865 Museum Blvd, is having its annual Civil War event. We will have Union and Confederate soldiers doing firing demonstrations, two skirmishes, and cannon demonstrations. There will be […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
KSNT News

Why is the Arkansas River so low?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you have been near the river in downtown Wichita lately, you’ve probably noticed that the water level is extremely low. It turns out there are a number of factors causing river levels to shrink, but the good news is it’s only temporary for many Wichitans who enjoy walking, cycling, or […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fire destroys home of Wichita firefighter’s parents

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire destroyed a house northwest of Valley Center early Wednesday morning. Crews got the call of a house fire on Chinook near 101st Street North just before 5 a.m. When crews got to the house, they found it going up in flames. Wichita, Valley Center, and Sedgwick County firefighters […]
VALLEY CENTER, KS
KSN News

Kansas child in ‘coma’ after tree limb hits her

ST. MARYS, Kan. (KSNT) — A second-grader is in critical condition after part of a tree fell on her in a northeast Kansas town. Quinlynn Jones was playing outside on Saturday in St. Marys when a falling tree limb hit her, according to a Facebook post from a family member. Jones suffered fractures to both […]
SAINT MARYS, KS
KSNT News

Controlled burn gets ‘out of control,’ leads to wildfire

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Crews are battling a wildfire on Tuesday night in Riley County which is estimated to have burned 180 acres so far. The wildfire is burning near Bjorling Road in northern Riley County. As of 8:30 p.m., the Riley County Fire District #1 reported they are conducting backburns to reduce available fuels […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Amtrak restoring full service to Southwest Chief across Kansas

TOPEKA— Amtrak is now accepting full service reservations for the Southwest Chief for May 23rd and beyond indicating the Chicago to Los Angeles train is going back to its full time schedule. The “Chief” is one of four Amtrak long-distance trains currently operating five days per week that will...
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

New public fishing lake set to open in Kansas

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new fishing spot will be open soon according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks near the city of Emporia. This new public fishing spot will be at King Lake, located on the northern edge of Emporia State University and Interstate 35. It is the result of an ongoing […]
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Zonkey born at Kansas State University veterinary center

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A rare donkey-zebra hybrid -- yes, a zonkey -- was born recently at the Kansas State Veterinary Health Center. A donkey named Jayla, purchased by Deanna Kohley with T&D Donkey Rescue Inc., was found to be pregnant - with what, nobody was sure. When it was...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

VA Outpatient Clinic gets a helpful donation

Junction City VA Outpatient Clinic has received a donation of an Essential Needs Pantry from Brian Fuemmeler and his family. Fuemmeler is a member of the Steering Committee for the Manhattan Military Relations Council in Manhattan. He is employed by McCownGordon Construction as a Market Leader in Manhattan, and is a veteran himself, serving as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserves.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

