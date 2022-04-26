Red Cross schedules blood drives

There will be a citywide cleanup Saturday in Junction City. This had originally been scheduled last weekend, but was postponed due to inclement weather. Volunteers are asked to arrive at Spin City at 8 a.m. Saturday. Transportation will be provided to each of the sites being cleaned, as well as water during the event and lunch for all volunteers at 11:30 a.m.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO