Shreveport, LA

SPD K-9 find wanted felon hiding in closet

 2 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police K-9 is being recognized for his help in nabbing a wanted felon Monday.

Shreveport police said K-9 Cairo was summoned to a house in the 900 block of Winter Garden Drive when the two-legged officers from SPD and the U.S. Marshals Service were unable to get a man wanted on multiple felony charges to respond to their orders to come out and surrender peacefully.

Cairo went in and found Jerquavious Johnson, 21, hiding in a closet.

"Cairo's presence encouraged Johnson to surrender peacefully and without incident," SPD spokesman Cpl. Christopher Bordelon said in a news release Tuesday.

Johnson was jailed on warrants out of Bossier Parish charging him with second-degree battery, attempted armed robbery and felony in possession of a firearm.

Police K9’s were introduced to the police force after an officer was murdered during a business search many years ago. Their impact public safety and officer safety is immeasurable, Bordelon said.

