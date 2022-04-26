ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Harrison, West Virginia, sex charges trial appears headed for acquittal or hung jury

By Matt Harvey MANAGING EDITOR
WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Trial for a 44-year-old Harrison County man facing six sex charges appeared headed for an acquittal or a hung jury by the time deliberations were recessed Tuesday evening. The jury had reported in its second note to the court that it was at...

www.wvnews.com

