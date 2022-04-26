ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 042622

WOOD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday has been cloudy and cold, but sunshine...

www.woodtv.com

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/25 Monday forecast

Forecast: Today we'll climb to around 60 under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with just a slight chance of showers N&W overnight. As for tomorrow, some showers pass through with highs in the low to mid 60s.Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be breezy and considerably cool for April with highs in the 50s. Chilly, breezy conditions persist into Thursday and Friday with morning wind chills in the 30s and highs in the 50s to near 60.
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
#Storm Team 8
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NBC4 Columbus

Showers, gusty storms tonight, cooler holiday weekend

A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few gusty storms early tonight. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado risk in the southern part of the state, before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes with widespread rainfall. Temperatures briefly reached...
KIMT

Tracking Rain: Expected rainfall through Thursday night

Rain showers are expected Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday. They will be mostly scattered in nature, with some heavy downpours possible. Many locations could pick up over 0.50" or rainfall by the end of the day on Thursday. This is all ahead of another storm system which will bring even more rain to the area Friday night into the weekend.
WTRF

More sunshine Friday with rising temperatures for the weekend

TONIGHT: High pressure was around the Ohio Valley yet again, reflective in the bright blue skies and plentiful sunshine across the land. It would have been a good day to run the car through the wash or cut the grass outdoors. It was a frosty cold start to the day with overnight lows in the upper 20s but we have since rebounded with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. We will stay clear and quiet across the land as we head into the overnight hours. A Freeze Warning has been issued again for all of our region. This goes into effect at 1 AM Friday and expires at 9 AM Friday for the risk of sub-freezing temperatures. Cover any sensitive vegetation if you can. This will be our last bout with cool air for the next 7 days. Tonight, clear skies will stick around with not much going on. Overnight lows into Friday morning will be back in the lower 30s. Winds will blow from the northeast around 5 mph.
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
WHIO Dayton

Quiet morning, light showers tonight ; Storms possible this weekend

TODAY: A mainly quiet morning says Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini. We will see some sunshine with clouds throughout the day. Highs in the middle 60s. A stray shower or two is expected tonight. TOMORROW: A shower in the morning. Sun and clouds increase through the day. Warm and...
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Cool and cloudy with below average temps

Look for cool and cloudy conditions with below average temperatures Wednesday. A weak weather system is bringing in cloudy skies but no rain is expected. A second system forecast to arrive Thursday could bring some drizzle with it. We are expecting temperatures to rebound to the mid 70s downtown under sunny skies for the weekend.
