Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 042622

TONIGHT: High pressure was around the Ohio Valley yet again, reflective in the bright blue skies and plentiful sunshine across the land. It would have been a good day to run the car through the wash or cut the grass outdoors. It was a frosty cold start to the day with overnight lows in the upper 20s but we have since rebounded with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. We will stay clear and quiet across the land as we head into the overnight hours. A Freeze Warning has been issued again for all of our region. This goes into effect at 1 AM Friday and expires at 9 AM Friday for the risk of sub-freezing temperatures. Cover any sensitive vegetation if you can. This will be our last bout with cool air for the next 7 days. Tonight, clear skies will stick around with not much going on. Overnight lows into Friday morning will be back in the lower 30s. Winds will blow from the northeast around 5 mph.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO