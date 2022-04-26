ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Musk's past tweets reveal about Twitter's next owner

By DAVID KLEPPER
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Three days before Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter, the world's richest man tweeted a photo of Bill Gates and used a crude sexual term to make fun of his belly. Playful, aggressive and often juvenile, Musk's past tweets show how he has used...

Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Elon Musk
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
Engadget

The Morning After: Elon Musk is buying Twitter

This morning’s tech headlines are heavy on Musk. While the SpaceX and Tesla boss is still chasing hyperloop glory, yesterday — more than anyone else would have likely paid for the social network. Musk has already said he’ll take the company private and added he wants to upgrade...
The Week

What would Elon Musk do with Twitter?

Elon Musk and Twitter recently changed their relationship status to "it's complicated," and — like any A-list union worth caring about — the drama has been both plentiful and at times hard to follow. Here's everything you need to know:. Ok, start at the beginning — how is...
CBS LA

Twitter reportedly close to a deal with Elon Musk

Twitter's board is reportedly close to a deal with Elon Musk over the Tesla CEO's bid to buy the social platform and take it private.Reuters and the New York Times reported that the board could announce an agreement as soon as Monday accepting Musk's initial offer to buy Twitter at $54.20 a share, or about $43 billion. Twitter's board and Tesla CEO Elon Musk negotiated into the early hours of Monday over his bid to buy the social media platform, the Times reported.Musk revealed last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy...
The Atlantic

Elon Musk Already Showed Us How He’ll Run Twitter

Last night, after Twitter accepted his $44 billion bid to buy the company, Elon Musk traveled to South Texas, where SpaceX is building prototypes for a rocket system designed to take people to Mars someday. Earlier, he had shared some of his to-do list for the social-media company he could soon own outright: “enhancing the product with new features,” “defeating the spam bots,” and making the platform’s algorithms public and available for anyone to see. But that evening, his to-do list was more concrete. According to the author Walter Isaacson, who is writing a Musk biography, the billionaire “held his regular 10 pm meeting on Raptor engine design, where he spent more than an hour working on valve leak solutions. No one mentioned Twitter,” Isaacson tweeted. “He can multitask."
