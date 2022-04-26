ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quintez Adams Wanted For 2 Sexual Assaults, Including On SEPTA Train, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia authorities are searching for a man wanted for two sexual assaults, including one on a SEPTA train. This is the suspect, Quintez Adams.

Police say the most recent attack happened Sunday on the Broad Street Line.

Police say Adams is 28 years old, 6-foot-2 and 140 lbs. He is known to frequent the area of 13th and Market Streets, according to police.

If you’ve seen Adams, call police at 215-685-3251 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.

