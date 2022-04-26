SummerStage 2022 is back in New York’s Parks — Lineup Released

In the same way that nothing beats listening to your favorite song on vinyl, there’s something about an outdoor concert that makes music sound even better — and if you’re hoping to jam-pack your summer evenings with breezy fresh-air shows, check out SummerStage ’s 2022 lineup of mostly free concerts across the city’s parks.

The just-released official lineup includes artists like Caribou, George Clinton, Sharon Van Etten, Waxahatchee, MC Solaar, The Barenaked Ladies, Modest Mouse, Fitz and The Tantrums, Trombone Shorty, Belle & Sebastian, Andy Grammer, Lucy Dacus, Angel Olsen, Julien Baker and The Decemberists.

SummerStage 2019 in Central Park. Photo: Phil O’Brien

Sponsored by Capital One and the City Parks Foundation — a nonprofit dedicated to maintaining, improving, and providing programming for New York’s public greenspaces, SummerStage returns to a full season as the city’s largest outdoor performing arts festival, mounting 90 concerts over from June to September across 12 parks in the five boroughs.

“We are so happy to be back in local neighborhood parks after a two-year hiatus and to be able to once again build our newly refurbished flagship concert venue in Central Park,” said Heather Lubov, City Parks Foundation’s Executive Director. “Parks have always been neighborhood gathering spaces, but the pandemic brought to light just how absolutely critical they are to our city’s health. We are thrilled to be able to bring neighbors together in their parks to enjoy a diverse, representative line-up that is reflective of our city’s rich cultural fabric.”

SummerStage organizers stressed an emphasis on the diversity of their programming — the women-run festival features a lineup of 52% women and non-binary performers and 95% BIPOC-identified artists.

“Each season, SummerStage has always presented a festival full of talent as diverse and broad as the communities that host these performances in parks across all five boroughs,” said Erika Elliott, Executive Artistic Director of SummerStage. “The artists we are presenting this season not only represent their own distinct cultures but reflect the global diversity that truly matches the spirit of New York City.”

While shows will take place in parks across the city, the majority of concerts will be held conveniently adjacent to Hell’s Kitchen at the newly-renovated Rumsey Playfield venue in Central Park. Acts from the free Central Park lineup include legendary jazz pianist and composer Herbie Hancock with Keyon Harrold in association with the Blue Note Jazz Festival, a series of Metropolitan Opera recitals, a Dancehall meets Hip Hop 90s music evening hosted by music video director Ralph McDaniels, and DJ sets from Black Midi / Sal Valentinetti / Alisa Ali hosted by SNL’s Sarah Squirm.

In addition to a significant selection of free SummerStage acts, there are also several high-profile benefit concerts available for purchase, including 90s legends Barenaked Ladies (don’t be shy, you know all of the lyrics to One Week !!!), indie acts Modest Mouse and Belle & Sebastian, rapper Big Freedia, and Andy Grammar (of the summer earworm Honey, I’m Good ).

And if you’re down for a double feature, concerts at Rumsey Playfield will begin with showings of international short films through SummerStage’s partner org, Rooftop Films and their Summer Series showcase of new independent cinema. The festival will also feature a free outdoor screening of the Oscar and Grammy award-winning documentary Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) for its second year in Marcus Garvey Park —site of the original Harlem Cultural Festival documented in the film — on June 17, commemorating Juneteenth.

Summer Stage 2021 in Central Park with Lake Street Dive. Photo: Phil O’Brien

Organizers hope the season-long festival will contribute to the city’s continued cultural recovery. Said Andy Ramamoorthy, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking and New York City Market President, Capital One: “Now more than ever, we are committed to both supporting and celebrating New York’s revival. Vibrant parks, free live music, dance performances, and this festival’s mission of diversity and inclusion are critical to revitalizing our neighborhoods and building a sense of community. We are honored to play a role in New York City’s revival by sponsoring SummerStage performances again this year and keeping them free and open for all New Yorkers to enjoy.”

Check out the full schedule below:

Date Time Artists Park Type of Show Sat, Jun 4 7:00 PM Aurora presents the Gods We Can Trust tour / Sub Urban Central Park Benefit Wed, Jun 8 6:00 PM Modest Mouse / The Cribs Central Park Benefit Sat, Jun 11 7:00 PM Herbie Hancock / Keyon Harrold in association with Blue Note Jazz Festival Central Park Free Mon, Jun 13 6:00 PM Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown / Tank & the Bangas / Big Freedia / Cyril Neville / George Porter Jr. & Dumpstaphunk / The Soul Rebels Central Park Benefit Wed, Jun 15 6:00 PM George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic / Dopapod / Pimps of Joytime Central Park Benefit Thu, Jun 16 6:00 PM Belle & Sebastian / Los Bitchos Central Park Benefit Fri, Jun 17 7:30 PM Summer of Soul (….or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Marcus Garvey Park Free Sat, Jun 18 4:00 PM THE AUSSIE BBQ: Baker Boy / Electric Fields / G Flip / Haiku Hands / Peking Duk / You Am I in association with Sounds Australia Central Park Free Mon, Jun 20 8:00 PM THE METROPOLITAN OPERA SUMMER RECITAL featuring Brittany Renee, Ben Bliss and Justin Austin Central Park Free Tue, Jun 21 7:00 PM Fête de la Musique: MC Solaar / Bon Entendeur / Hyphen Hyphen in association with France Rocks and FIAF Central Park Free Wed, Jun 22 6:00 PM Waxahatchee / Swearin’ / Ohmme / Delphine Blue DJ Set Central Park Free Wed, Jun 22 7:00 PM THE METROPOLITAN OPERA SUMMER RECITAL featuring Brittany Renee, Ben Bliss and Justin Austin Brooklyn Bridge Park Free Thu, Jun 23 7:00 PM THE METROPOLITAN OPERA SUMMER RECITAL featuring Brittany Olivia Logan, Cierra Byrd and Vladyslav Buialskyi Jackie Robinson Park Free Thu, Jun 23 6:00 PM Lawrence & MisterWives Sounds of Summer Tour / Winetka Bowling League Central Park Benefit Sat, Jun 25 4:00 PM THE METROPOLITAN OPERA SUMMER RECITAL featuring Brittany Olivia Logan, Cierra Byrd and Vladyslav Buialskyi Williamsbridge Oval Park Free Sat, Jun 25 4:00 PM Only in Queens: Queens Live! Flushing Meadows-Corona Park Free Sat, Jun 25 7:00 PM Stephanie Mills / Keni Burke / Ted Smooth / DJ J-Ronin Coney Island Amphitheater Free Sun, Jun 26 4:00 PM Monobloco / Nailah Blackman / DJ Patricktor4 Flushing Meadows-Corona Park Free Mon, Jun 27 7:00 PM THE METROPOLITAN OPERA SUMMER RECITAL featuring Brittany Olivia Logan, Cierra Byrd and Vladyslav Buialskyi Socrates Sculpture Park Free Wed, Jun 29 7:00 PM THE METROPOLITAN OPERA SUMMER RECITAL featuring Brittany Olivia Logan, Cierra Byrd and Vladyslav Buialskyi Cloves Lakes Park Free Sat, Jul 2 6:00 PM Patrick Watson w/ Attacca Quartet / Elisapie / La Force in association with the Consulate General of Canada in New York Central Park Free Sun, Jul 3 7:00 PM Michael Franti & Spearhead Central Park Benefit Wed, Jul 6 6:00 PM Barenaked Ladies Last Summer On Earth Tour / Gin Blossoms / Toad the Wet Sprocket Central Park Benefit Fri, Jul 8 7:00 PM Universal Latino Presents: New Generation! in association with the LAMC Coney Island Amphitheater Free Sat, Jul 9 3:00 PM Carla Morrison / Love of Lesbian / Dannylux / Canyon Cody DJ Set in association with LAMC Central Park Free Sun, Jul 10 7:00 PM KOREA GAYOJE: Brave Girls / Golden Child / AleXa in association with the Korean Cultural Center New York Central Park Free Sun, Jul 10 7:00 PM Puerto Rican Power / Domingo Quinones / Lower East Salsa Coney Island Amphitheater Free Wed, Jul 13 8:00 PM Art Move Concept/ Passionfruit Dance Company Central Park Free Fri, Jul 15 6:00 PM Nai Ni Chen Dance Company/ ALL ARTS “Past, Present, Future” featuring Ayodele Casel and Les Ballet Afrik Flushing Meadows-Corona Park Free Sat, Jul 16 7:00 PM Revive Big Band feat. Thaïs Lona and friends / Melanie Charles / Erika the DJ Central Park Free Sat, Jul 16 6:00 PM ChocQuibTown / Nanpa Basico / Salt Cathedral DJ Set in association with New Latin Wave Flushing Meadows-Corona Park Free Sun, Jul 17 6:00 PM Ney Matogrosso / Francisco El Hombre / Fado Bicha / Surma DJ Set in association with Arte Institute Central Park Free Wed, Jul 20 7:00 PM Cory Henry / Rustam Ospanoff DJ Set Central Park Free Thu, Jul 21 6:00 PM MIKE’s Young World 2 with Special Guest Slick Rick Von King Park Free Thu, Jul 21 6:00 PM Lucy Dacus / Hop Along Central Park Benefit Fri, Jul 22 6:00 PM Dallas Black Dance Theatre Von King Park Free Sat, Jul 23 3:00 PM Everyday People feat. WurlD Central Park Free Sat, Jul 23 6:00 PM Sampa The Great / Pink Siifu / Alisa Ali DJ Set in association with meanred Von King Park Free Sun, Jul 24 6:00 PM Black Midi / Sal Valentinetti / Alisa Ali DJ Set hosted by Sarah Squirm Central Park Free Sun, Jul 24 4:00 PM A Party Called Rosie Perez Von King Park Free Wed, Jul 27 7:00 PM Parcels In Concert Central Park Benefit Thu, Jul 28 7:00 PM Caribou / Ela Minus / Toribio DJ Set in association with meanred Central Park Free Sat, Jul 30 6:00 PM Saba / Eryn Allen Kane / theMIND in association with moveforward music Central Park Free Sun, Jul 31 6:00 PM Sons of Kemet / Makaya McCraven / DJ Lindsey Central Park Free Wed, Aug 3 6:00 PM Doris Muñoz / Film Screening: Mija / Helado Negro / Silvana Estrada / Jacks Haupt in association with Rooftop films and Disney Original Documentary Central Park Free Thu, Aug 4 5:00 PM Budos Band / Rogê / hosted by Tom Ferrie in association with Maker Park Radio Corporal Thompson Park Free Thu, Aug 4 6:00 PM Andy Grammar and Fitz & the Tantrums Central Park Benefit Fri, Aug 5 6:00 PM Maimouna Keita African Dance Company Corporal Thompson Park Free Sat, Aug 6 3:00 PM Basement Bhangra 25th Birthday Bash: DJ Rekha / Jasmine Sandlas / Red Baraat / Ganavya /Raaginder / David Sharma / Sikh Knowledge / DJ Ushka / ZEEMUFFIN / Ajna Dance / Rajuju Brown Central Park Free Sat, Aug 6 5:00 PM Ana Tijoux / Meridian Brothers / Bembona DJ Set Corporal Thompson Park Free Sun, Aug 7 3:00 PM “El Rey Supremo” Luis Vargas / El Gran Alcover / Grupo De Ahora / Telemundo Central Park Free Sun, Aug 7 4:00 PM Staten Island celebrates Jessie Lee Daniels with Force MDs & Friends DJ S1 and Fred “Bugsy” Buggs Corporal Thompson Park Free Thu, Aug 11 7:00 PM Tony Vega / George Lamond / Uptown Vinyl Supreme Crotona Park Free Thu, Aug 11 7:00 PM Spread Love Hip-Hop Jam Hosted by Ralph Mc Daniels and DJ Scratch Coney Island Amphitheater Free Fri, Aug 12 6:00 PM Urban Bush Women / Cheri L. Stokes Crotona Park Free Sat, Aug 13 7:00 PM VP Records presents Dancehall meets Hip Hop 90s style: Wayne Wonder hosted by Ralph McDaniels Central Park Free Sat, Aug 13 7:00 PM Shatta Wale / Wiyaala Crotona Park Free Sun, Aug 14 6:00 PM Patoranking / Flavour / Juls / Superhero DJ Jon Quick & friends with co-hosts Lisa Yaro & Osei The Dark Secret Central Park Free Sun, Aug 14 4:00 PM Kid Capri’s Block Party Live feat. Vina Love and The Hoodies Crotona Park Free Thu, Aug 18 7:00 PM The Last Poets / Impact Repertory Theatre & The Harlem Bomb Shelter / DJ Greg Caz in association with Jazzmobile Marcus Garvey Park Free Fri, Aug 19 6:00 PM OMAR Edwards | Tap Master / LaTasha Barnes Dance in association with Jazzmobile Marcus Garvey Park Free Sat, Aug 20 6:00 PM MAROONS & SUFFRAGETTES: A GREG TATE TRIBUTE CONCERTCELEBRATING THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF BURNT SUGAR/DANZA Tate Family program featuring Burnt Sugar/Danz, Burnt Sugar The Arkestra Chamber,Harriet Tubman, Resistance Revival Chorus, Bardo Steppers, and DJ Reborn Marcus Garvey Park Free Sat, Aug 20 6:00 PM The Wild Hearts Tour with Sharon Van Etten / Angel Olsen / Julien Baker Central Park Benefit Sun, Aug 21 6:00 PM The Wild Hearts Tour with Sharon Van Etten / Angel Olsen / Julien Baker Central Park Benefit Sun, Aug 21 4:00 PM Red Alert & friends feat. Case and Wil Traxx Marcus Garvey Park Free Tue, Aug 23 6:00 PM The Decemberists – Arise from the Bunkers / Brigid Mae Power Central Park Benefit Fri, Aug 26 7:00 PM CPJF – Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force / Calvin Booker On Tap & Friends in association with Jazzmobile Marcus Garvey Park Free Sat, Aug 27 3:00 PM CPJF – Terence Blanchard featuring the E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet / Buster Williams & Something More / NIKARA presents Black Wall Street / Vuyo Sotashe Marcus Garvey Park Free Sun, Aug 28 8:00 PM Hubbard St Dance Chicago Central Park Free Sun, Aug 28 3:00 PM CPJF – Archie Shepp & Jason Moran + Special Guest / Melissa Aldana / Bria Skonberg / Pasquale Grasso Tompkins Square Park Free Wed, Aug 31 8:00 PM Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis Central Park Free Thu, Sep 22 6:00 PM Rainbow Kitten Surprise Central Park Benefit

The post SummerStage 2022 is back in New York’s Parks — Lineup Released appeared first on W42ST .