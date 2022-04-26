ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NCAA President Mark Emmert stepping down no later than 2023

By Matt Christy
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Months after the NCAA adopted a new constitution, longtime president Mark Emmert has announced he is stepping down from the role he has been in for 12 years.

On Tuesday, the NCAA Board of Governors Chair John J. DeGioia announced by mutual agreement with the board that Emmert would be stepping down as president of the NCAA. Emmert will continue to serve in his current role, however, until a new president is selected and in place or until June 30, 2023.

“Throughout my tenure, I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” said Emmert. “I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”

The NCAA has been in a state of upheaval and transition over the last several years with NCAA member schools recently adopting a new constitution in January and a ban being lifted on collegiate student-athletes profiting off their name, image and likeness in the summer of 2021.

“With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the Association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the president,” said DeGioia. “It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next president without disruption.”

Emmert was appointed to the job in April 2010.

