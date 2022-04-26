ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Holmes, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Holmes; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Jackson, east...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Johnson, Lancaster, Otoe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gage; Johnson; Lancaster; Otoe THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LANCASTER NORTHWESTERN JOHNSON...SOUTHWESTERN OTOE AND NORTHEASTERN GAGE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Phillips FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Kansas, including the following county, Phillips. * WHEN...Until 1215 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1220 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Deer Creek, Spring Creek, Prairie Dog Creek, Plotner Creek, Plum Creek, and Big Creek - Some locations that will experience flooding include Phillipsburg, Kirwin, and Woodruff. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Furnas FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Nebraska, including the following county, Furnas. * WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1206 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Elk Creek, Muddy Creek, Dry Creek, Deer Creek, Crum Creek, Timmons Creek, Swartz Creek, Turkey Creek and Beaver Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Arapahoe, Oxford, Holbrook and Edison. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FURNAS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may locally reduce visibility.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Madison; Platte FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Nebraska, including the following counties, Madison and Platte. * WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1138 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 5 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newman Grove, Lindsay, Humphrey and Cornlea.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Riverside County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected, locally near 60 MPH through favored passes and canyons. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Through midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds and blowing dust may be hazardous to drivers on the roads.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds were decreasing in northwest San Bernardino County this evening. The Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and western Kansas late this evening into Saturday. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Entire Tri-State area. * WHEN...This evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some uncertainty persists with regard to the timing and magnitude of the strongest winds. At this time, the strongest winds are anticipated to occur late this evening through noon on Saturday.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and western Kansas late this evening into Saturday. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Entire Tri-State area. * WHEN...This evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some uncertainty persists with regard to the timing and magnitude of the strongest winds. At this time, the strongest winds are anticipated to occur late this evening through noon on Saturday.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Humboldt FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Lake County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and western Kansas late this evening into Saturday. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Entire Tri-State area. * WHEN...This evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some uncertainty persists with regard to the timing and magnitude of the strongest winds. At this time, the strongest winds are anticipated to occur late this evening through noon on Saturday.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Thursday's Weather

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
ENVIRONMENT

