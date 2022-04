Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating two more shootings: police say a 20 year-old man was shot and wounded on Carriage Court. He was taken to an Athens hospital for treatment of what are said to have been non-life threatening injuries. Shortly after his arrival to the hospital, a 19 year-old showed up with a gunshot wound. His injuries were also described as non-life threatening. Police say it’s not known if the two shootings were related.

CLARKE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO