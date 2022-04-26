Yowell Invite girls 300 hurdles correction

UTICA – In one final tune up before the SNC and CRC meets this weekend, the Centennial, Heartland and Nebraska Lutheran boys competed at the Broncos’ quadrangular Monday. Nebraska Lutheran dominated the field on the track, as the Knights picked up two wins apiece from Trevor Hueske in the sprints and Lucas Corwin in the 800 and 1600. The 4x100 and 4x400 relays also went to Nebraska Lutheran.

UTICA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO