ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Water shut off at home in The Villages used as golf cart repair shop

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater has been shut off at a home in The Villages used as a golf cart repair shop. The home at 923 St. Andrews Blvd. was the subject of a hearing Tuesday morning before a special magistrate at Lady Lake Town Hall. Paul Cubeta is living at the home...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 7

Mary L. Marr VanderRoest
2d ago

been disgusting mess for a few years now..by this squatter and gang of people there..hopefully they are evicted out of hete..

Reply
5
250R ATC GUY
2d ago

That place is a dump, they need to get this guy out of there.

Reply
7
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Helicopter plunges into Lake Apopka

OAKLAND, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue said a helicopter crashed in Lake Apopka early Tuesday. The helicopter crash happened in Oakland near Hull Island Drive. The pilot was brought to shore by a private boat. They were the only person on board the aircraft. Firefighters said they are...
OAKLAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Target, Aldi and more stores heading to new Lecanto plaza

Barring any obstacles, Target and Aldi will be coming to the new Beverly Hills Crossing in Lecanto. Tampa-based Bohler Engineering has submitted a building plan to the county showing the department store on the property located at the northwest corner of County Roads 486 and 491 in Lecanto. The Chronicle...
LECANTO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Government
The Villages, FL
Business
City
Golf, FL
Local
Florida Government
Villages Daily Sun

More tourists flock to The Villages, Tri-County

The nation’s fastest growing metropolitan area is seeing tourism grow with it. Indicators such as increased guest passes issued by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department and counties collecting record tourist taxes highlight how The Villages and surrounding areas are becoming more popular with out-of-state tourists. The Villages is already an established tourism destination, offering popular events that draw large crowds such as The Villages Balloon Festival at The Villages Polo Club. But the destinations surrounding The Villages also are drawing tourist visits. “Tourism is on the rebound due to a lot of pent-up demand, and ‘revenge travel’ is a trend,” said Kathy Pagan, interim director of the Office of Visit Lake. “Many travelers had to forego vacation trips the last two years, so they are determined they will travel this year to make up for that loss.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

The Villages Polo Booster Club sells shirts for charity

A polo player is partnering with a Villages lifestyle club to turn his hobby into a benefit for children fighting cancer. Nick Johnson loves to draw in his free time, and one of his horse drawings is available on a shirt being sold by The Villages Polo Booster Club on Sundays during matches at The Villages Polo Club.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy