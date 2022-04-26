Scottville Approves Marijuana Ordinance

The city of Scottville has approved their new marijuana ordinance.

It was a story 9&10 News covered earlier this month as the city council was revisiting the opt-out policy for the city. The council drew up a new ordinance to allow retail and grow facilities within the city.

They are the first municipality in Mason County to do so.

The ordinance takes effect in 15 business days and then the city will open up a 30-day application process. The city says their process will be strict but the first shops could open early this summer.

“Once they are approved, once we get past that 15 days, we get the 30 day application period finished, we announce who we have and then the rest is on them,” said James Newkirk, city manager.

Newkirk said he already had a half a dozen phone calls and emails from prospective businesses just Tuesday morning.