ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottville, MI

Scottville Approves Marijuana Ordinance

By Eric Lloyd
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago

The city of Scottville has approved their new marijuana ordinance.

It was a story 9&10 News covered earlier this month as the city council was revisiting the opt-out policy for the city. The council drew up a new ordinance to allow retail and grow facilities within the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hrtds_0fL3Byka00

They are the first municipality in Mason County to do so.

The ordinance takes effect in 15 business days and then the city will open up a 30-day application process. The city says their process will be strict but the first shops could open early this summer.

“Once they are approved, once we get past that 15 days, we get the 30 day application period finished, we announce who we have and then the rest is on them,” said James Newkirk, city manager.

Newkirk said he already had a half a dozen phone calls and emails from prospective businesses just Tuesday morning.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Ludington City Council Settles in Siren Lawsuit

At their meeting on Monday, the Ludington City Council voted to approve a settlement regarding the Ludington siren federal lawsuit. The settlement agrees that the siren will not run in the 10 p.m. hour, or at the 12 p.m. hour, except for Saturdays. The City of Ludington will also pay for the federal filing fee, and the plaintiffs will waive all future claims against the city in this matter.
LUDINGTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottville, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Scottville, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

$1.8M in DNR grants fund dam removals, fishery improvements

LANSING, MI — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is spreading $1.8 million in grants among projects that will remove dams and improve fish habitat. The 12 fishery habitat grants announced Monday, April 25, will help the state and conservation nonprofits rehabilitate fish habitat through stream restoration, culvert replacements, tree planting and other measures.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

The Tragedies of Unadilla, Michigan, Livingston County

In the southwest corner of Livingston County sits the community known as Unadilla. It began as a post office named "Milan" in 1834.....but the name had to be changed, due to another Milan already established in Michigan. Therefore, they decided to make it easy and re-named the post office "Unadilla" after the township. The area was surveyed for a plat in 1837 but not recorded until 1840.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#The City Council
Petoskey News Review

Peacock, health department agree on severance package

GAYLORD — The board of health for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan has reached an agreement with Lisa Peacock on her departure from the department. The board voted 7-0 Tuesday to approve a settlement with Peacock who resigned in February as health officer along with her health officer role with the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department. Her last day is April 29.
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Huron Daily Tribune

PHOTOS: See the former Big Rapids Depot being renovated

BIG RAPIDS — Renovation of the former Depot building in Big Rapids has begun with crews working on the roof replacement this week. The building was purchased by an individual in the private sector during the Department of Natural Resources auction last August. Although the new owner said it is not certain what the building will ultimately be used for, the plan is to renovate and rehabilitate the facility to preserve it's history in the city.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Voters should hand-deliver absentee ballots ahead of May 3 elections, Michigan SOS says

LANSING, MI — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is encouraging voters to hand-deliver their absentee ballots ahead of the May 3 election. Calls to hand-deliver absentee ballots from the Secretary of State come as there is one week left before May 3 elections in dozens of jurisdictions across Michigan. Absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
MICHIGAN STATE
Awesome 92.3

Madison Harter Sworn In As New WMMC Board Member

Recently, Madison Harter, Bank Manager of Equity Bank, was elected onto the Western Missouri Medical Center (WMMC) Board of Trustees. Mrs. Harter was sworn in on Tuesday, April 12, by County Clerk Diane Thompson. “I want to thank everyone for giving me this wonderful opportunity,” said Madison Harter, WMMC Board...
POLITICS
9&10 News

Evoca Launches in Traverse City

BOISE, Idaho – Evoca, a revolutionary NextGen television service, announced the service will launch in Traverse City, Michigan this May. In partnership with Heritage Broadcasting, area residents will also have access to the regional sports network MISportsNow Plus. For $25 per month plus a receiver and no contract, Evoca...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy