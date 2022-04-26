ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bountiful, UT

HAVE YOU SEEN THEM?: Bountiful Police looking for two car theft suspects

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
 2 days ago

BOUNTIFUL, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Bountiful City Police are searching for two suspects reportedly involved in a multiple vehicle theft.

Bountiful Police say the theft happened at the South Davis Recreation Center on Monday around 9 p.m.

The suspects stole a gray 2011 Toyota Sienna and a gray 2008 Toyota Rav 4.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please call Bountiful Police dispatch at (801) 298-6000 and reference case number 220001192.

    (Courtesy of Bountiful PD)
    (Courtesy of Bountiful PD)
    (Courtesy of Bountiful PD)

This story will be updated.

