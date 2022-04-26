ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Soybeans: Considerations for adjusting seeding rate

farmtalknews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoybeans acreage projections in Kansas are up 3% this season over the previous year (USDA prospective planting report). As seed cost is a critical economic factor, selecting the proper seeding rate is a key management practice. This article provides a summary of the main factors in determining soybean seeding...

www.farmtalknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Bigger slant for a better plant: Decoding leaf angle genetics for better crop yields

Plants have been the primary source of our food for ages. With the human population growing rapidly, there is a continual increase in the demand for food produce. Since agricultural land is limited, fulfilling this increasing demand requires finding ways to improve the food crop productivity from existing cultivations. "Crop architecture," or the design of the crop plant, can have a major influence on its produce. Identifying crop architecture patterns and underlying biology could, therefore, help improve agricultural productivity.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Bean cultivation in diverse agricultural landscapes promotes bees and increases yields

Pollination by insects is essential for the production of many food crops. The presence of pollinators, such as bees, depends on the availability of nesting sites and sufficient food. If these conditions are lacking, the pollinators also fail to appear and the yield of flowering arable crops, such as broad beans or oilseed rape, suffers as well. A team from the University of Göttingen and the Julius Kühn Institute (JKI) in Braunschweig has investigated how the composition of flowering crops and semi-natural habitats in the landscape affects the density of bees, their behavior when collecting nectar, and the faba bean (Vicia faba) yields. The results of the study have been published in the journal Basic and Applied Ecology.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Industry
Local
Kansas Business
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Computer-designed repurposing of chemical wastes into drugs

As the chemical industry continues to produce considerable quantities of waste chemicals1,2, it is essential to devise 'circular chemistry'3,4,5,6,7,8 schemes to productively back-convert at least a portion of these unwanted materials into useful products. Despite substantial progress in the degradation of some classes of harmful chemicals9, work on 'closing the circle'-transforming waste substrates into valuable products-remains fragmented and focused on well known areas10,11,12,13,14,15. Comprehensive analyses of which valuable products are synthesizable from diverse chemical wastes are difficult because even small sets of waste substrates can, within few steps, generate millions of putative products, each synthesizable by multiple routes forming densely connected networks. Tracing all such syntheses and selecting those that also meet criteria of process and 'green' chemistries is, arguably, beyond the cognition of human chemists. Here we show how computers equipped with broad synthetic knowledge can help address this challenge. Using the forward-synthesis Allchemy platform16, we generate giant synthetic networks emanating from approximately 200 waste chemicals recycled on commercial scales, retrieve from these networks tens of thousands of routes leading to approximately 300 important drugs and agrochemicals, and algorithmically rank these syntheses according to the accepted metrics of sustainable chemistry17,18,19. Several of these routes we validate by experiment, including an industrially realistic demonstration on a 'pharmacy on demand' flow-chemistry platform20. Wide adoption of computerized waste-to-valuable algorithms can accelerate productive reuse of chemicals that would otherwise incur storage or disposal costs, or even pose environmental hazards.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Base edit your way to better crops

You have full access to this article via your institution. Is there anything better than a perfectly sweet summer strawberry? Alas, many commercial berries look better than they taste. But molecular biologist Caixia Gao and her colleagues at the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology in Beijing have devised a way to tune the sweetness of strawberries using a few simple genetic tweaks1. “We could increase the total sugar content from 20 to 41 milligrams per gram,” she says. “And there are so many different levels, you could choose what you like.”
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy