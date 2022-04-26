Maroon 5 heads to Portland for 2022 World Tour

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three-time Grammy Award-winning band Maroon 5 will stop in the Rose City this summer.

According to the Rose Quarter’s website , the tour will hit cities throughout Canada and North America. The band is known for songs such as, “Payphone,” “Moves Like Jagger” and “Cold.”

Adam Levine, the band’s lead singer, has also appeared as a judge on the undiscovered talent show called, “The Voice.”

According to the website, a special Maroon 5 fan club pre-sale launches at 10 a.m. on April 26, while Spotify and LiveNation presales start on April 27 at 10 a.m., followed by presales on April 28 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale to the public this Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. The concert is set for Saturday, July 30 at the Moda Center in Portland.

You can find more information on tickets here .

Another popular artist, Lizzo, will also make a stop in Portland this year .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.