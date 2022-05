Ralf Rangnick has been confirmed as Austria's new manager on a two-year contract, with the Manchester United interim manager staying on at Old Trafford in a consultancy role. In a press conference by the Austrian FA, Rangnick was appointed the new national team manager until 2024, with a clause inserted into the contract which states that the deal will be renewed for another two years if the country qualifies for Euro 2024.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO