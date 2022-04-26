Grand Rapids NAACP releases demands for investigation into shooting of Patrick Lyoya

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mothers of homicide victims are coming together to support each other and grieve while calling for change in advance of Mother’s Day. A non-profit group that supports these mothers is trying to help all the families suffering in the aftermath of the city’s seemingly unending violence. This group—Tears of a Mother’s Cry—says it’s especially important for mothers to come together and support each other just before Mother’s Day as a way to grieve while the city continues to see escalating violence. “Losing your child, something you gave birth to, that’s excruciating,” Denise Green, the group’s coordinator said. Green knows firsthand the...

