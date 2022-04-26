ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Lufkin PD Arrest Man Suspected in Rash of Car Burglaries

By Danny Merrell
 3 days ago
Lufkin Police have arrested a suspected vehicle burglar. Terrence “TJ” Bryant, 25, of Lufkin, was taken into custody earlier Tuesday afternoon. Bryant has been identified by Lufkin Police detectives as the suspect in a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred last week. Surveillance video aided authorities in identifying Bryant as the...

