ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

Mitchell man pleads not guilty to child porn, sexual contact charges

pureoldies1035.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mitchell man who is facing multiple counts of child pornography, along with one count of rape of a victim under 13 years old, one count of sexual contact with a child under 16...

pureoldies1035.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

School speaks out on behalf of teacher who was brutally attacked by 16-year-old student

A school official has pushed back on the public narrative arround a Las Vegas teacher who was brutally attacked by a student.Last week a 16-year-old student allegedly attacked his teacher at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas. Initial reports suggested that the student, identified as Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, entered the teacher's room to discuss grades. The discussion escalated to violence when the student allegedly began punching the teacher and then strangled her until she passed out. KTNV reports that the student fled the classroom following the attack but was later arrested at home. Clark County Education Association President...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mitchell, SD
Mitchell, SD
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
truecrimedaily

Oklahoma woman accused of asking lover to kill her pastor husband pleads guilty

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (TCD) -- A woman accused of playing a role in the death of her pastor husband pleaded guilty this week to murder. Pontotoc County court records show Kristie Evans changed her plea from not guilty to guilty Monday, March 11. Evans' attorney Joi Miskel told NBC News her client "understands there has to be accountability for her actions, and she’s prepared to serve whatever sentence is handed down."
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Child Pornography#Methamphetamine#Sexual Acts#Drug Possession#Violent Crime#Davison County Court#Sd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
K2 Radio

Feds Charge Wyoming Man With Kidnapping

The Wyoming US Attorney's Office this week announced that an Arapahoe man is charged with kidnapping. In addition to the kidnapping charge, Elvin Wayne McClain is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to an indictment...
ARAPAHOE, WY
deseret.com

Biden grants clemency to 2 Utahns convicted of drug crimes

For the first time during his tenure in the Oval Office, President Joe Biden exercised his clemency powers for 78 people Tuesday, granting three people pardons and commuting sentences for 75 people. Of those to receive commutations, two are Utahns in federal prison. Among those with commuted sentences are Karen...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Bond hearing for juvenile held in slaying of Wisconsin girl

A suspect detained in the slaying of a 10-year-old western Wisconsin girl was expected in court Wednesday afternoon for a bond hearing. The juvenile was to appeared in adult court in Chippewa County, but prosecutors have not yet filed a criminal complaint in the case, according to the Chippewa County District Attorney's Office. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm has classified the death of Illiana “Lily” Peters as a homicide and said she knew her attacker. Her body was found Monday morning near a walking trail in the city. She disappeared Sunday after leaving an aunt's house located blocks...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy