Well i find her character so interesting to watch and played by a really talented actress with the way she can go from breaking up a couple she hardly knew and then finding her dream man in Daniel where it looked like she was becoming a nicer a person. But now her jealously and insecurity has resurfaced and she is becoming that nasty person again who will do anything to get rid of the obstacle who stands in her way of happiness.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO