Frosty, chilly night with cold temperatures continuing Wednesday | WTOL 11 Weather - April 26

WTOL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtect your plants. Wednesday and Thursday will...

www.wtol.com

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Full sunshine is expected for Wednesday. After a chilly start in the 40s, temperatures will warm, but only into the mid 70s with northerly winds. Wednesday night will be chilly again with clear skies and low temperatures. Radiational cooling will occur, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. LATE WEEK: High pressure […]
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
NBC4 Columbus

Showers, gusty storms tonight, cooler holiday weekend

A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few gusty storms early tonight. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado risk in the southern part of the state, before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes with widespread rainfall. Temperatures briefly reached...
Rutherford Source

WEATHER- Sunny and Warm, But, Wet Weekend Ahead

Enjoy this weather! Because an unsettled weather pattern returns over the weekend and we will be watching for the possibility of strong storms this weekend. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Tonight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around...
News 12

Sun and warm temps into the weekend

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says sun and warmer temps are on the way for the weekend. A chance of for showers is expected next week. TONIGHT: A few clouds, a bit breezy, and cold! Lows down to 38. NW wind gusts 15-25 mph. TOMORROW: Sun and clouds, breezy...
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Cool and cloudy with below average temps

Look for cool and cloudy conditions with below average temperatures Wednesday. A weak weather system is bringing in cloudy skies but no rain is expected. A second system forecast to arrive Thursday could bring some drizzle with it. We are expecting temperatures to rebound to the mid 70s downtown under sunny skies for the weekend.
WOWK 13 News

Two more chances for frost in April

(WOWK) — As skies clear Tuesday night and the winds drop off, we can see another round of frost in the region. A Frost Advisory has been issued for all of the WOWK-TV viewing area. Not every location will see frost. Lower lying areas that tend to be sheltered from the wind are the most […]
