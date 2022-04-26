ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘They’re ashamed of us’: Multiple homeless camps cleared in Louisville

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAVE News - Tuesday evening, April 26, 2022. Highlands community ambassadors work to reduce crime, make strides cleaning up area. The city spent $1 million of American Rescue Plan...

Pamela Faulkner
1d ago

these people don't want to get better...many services available but with restrictions. The homeless here won't cleanup after themselves. Garbage everywhere..

Reese Greer
1d ago

Most of these people are able to work... ... ... if they wanted to. Those who are not, for some reason, able to work, should be given public housing. There is never justification for people living on the streets and, if they choose to do so, they should be arrested & charged with creating a public nuisance.

Bull B
2d ago

Yes we are, but our Detroit south mayor isn't. He wants to invest millions on people who have opted out.

LOUISVILLE, KY

